Open this photo in gallery Cyclists exercise at Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin on March 24, 2020. REINHARD KRAUSE/Reuters

Deidre Olsen is a writer living in Berlin.

When I learned this summer’s Pride celebration in Toronto was cancelled, I felt a deep sense of relief.

The year previous, I had adorned myself in glitter, red lipstick, rainbow earrings, heart-shaped sunglasses, fishnets, biker shorts and a striped, multichromatic button-up. Cans of craft beer and hard kombucha passed through my hands at a less-rapid rate than usual as I tried hard not to get too drunk. This was the highlight of my summer: being in the presence of tens of thousands of inebriated, queer people, dancing in the sweltering heat, loudly and proudly taking up public space.

That would be my last drunk summer. I once revelled in the intoxicated zigzag through crowds of sweaty bodies as the smell of hot pavement and booze hung in the air, but this year, everything changed with COVID-19 and a vow to leave behind drinking.

A summer of cancelled events gave me everything I’d ever hoped for while newly sober: no fear of missing out. As the season nears its close, I feel grateful that I haven’t had to willfully abstain from the alcohol-centred festivals and parties I’d usually be parading through in a drunken haze. Instead, the world outside is moving at a slower, quieter pace, one perfect for someone fresh into recovery.

While others have felt dismayed seeing their calendars wiped clean, I’ve rejoiced. I’m experiencing new emotional highs doing things I used to find boring as I am more connected to the rituals of daily life than ever before.

Lazy afternoons in the park, bike rides through city streets and the preparation of vegetarian meals for close friends have all brought me a newfound sense of joy. It’s the remarkable feeling of wanting to be alive and fully participate in life. I no longer wake up anguished about having to face the day ahead, with beer after beer the only way to make reality just tolerable and bearable enough to survive.

I never anticipated that the first summer I’d remember in more than a decade would happen during a pandemic. And yet, despite all the chaos in the world, I found order under these circumstances. For others, the inability to sway their hips to music at a live event or public gathering has been tortuous. For me, it has been meditative.

In August, I moved to Berlin, a city that is known for its eclectic nightlife and public drinking. Berghain – the infamous techno club situated inside an old power plant that blasts music from Friday night to Monday morning – is today hosting a laid-back art exhibition. This is one of many pursuits by venue owners to survive the economic consequences of COVID-19. I’ll be able to enter a space where usually drugs and alcohol are on full display and feel great about experiencing it differently.

A year ago, the inability to be a part of Toronto and Berlin’s summer party scenes would have felt devastating. But now, the spectacles of queer nightlife my life used to revolve around have lost their allure. I find solace in simply not having the choice to be a part of something I’d normally feel pressured to, something that would test my limits and cause me to second guess my decision to remain sober.

For too long, I romanticized alcohol and its illusionary benefits. I believed drinking was the only way I could feel uninhibited, let go, socialize and be fun or cool. It’s been hard to imagine myself existing without my favourite vice. I’ve had to continuously remind myself of all the ways in which alcohol made my life worse, of all the days I woke up hungover in agony over how I injured or embarrassed myself or hurt people I cared about the night previous, if I remembered anything at all.

Not only this, but my life was stagnant. There’s no room for growth when you’re stuck in a cycle of self-destruction. Now, without any distractions such as Pride to trick me into believing that life is more fun with alcohol, I’m better able to focus on the things that matter most to me. I see a future for myself at last, one filled with happiness and stability. By hitting pause on the regular comings-and-goings of life, the pandemic fast-forwarded me toward the achievement of my own dreams and goals.

Six months ago, I had no idea I would give up my apartment, sell everything I own and move abroad. But musings during quarantine walks with a sober best friend quickly turned into concrete plans. Soon enough, we were plotting how we’d make it across the Atlantic, so ready and willing to take a leap of faith, we bought plane tickets guessing borders would open, which they did.

Were this a summer like any other, I would have never left Toronto. I would have struggled considering a life outside of drinking and continued to ask myself, “Is this all worth it if I’m not drunk?”

Recently, I cozied up on a blanket in Tempelhofer Feld – a former military airport that is now Berlin’s largest city park – to watch the sunset with pizza and non-alcoholic beer. The pandemic has reminded me that nothing is permanent, everything is subject to change and yes, I can do things differently, if I so choose.

