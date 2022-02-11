Hamish Telford is an associate professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley. He is the author of Engaging Canadian Politics.

The BC Liberal Party has elected veteran politician Kevin Falcon to return the party to glory. Mr. Falcon was first elected in the Liberal sweep in 2001, and he served as minister of transportation, health and finance in the cabinets of Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark.

He finished second in the 2011 leadership race and stepped away from politics in 2013.

When he announced his intention to seek the leadership of the party again last year, he put together a robust campaign team that proved to be impregnable. He captured an impressive 47 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.

However, he needed to go through four more ballots before capturing a bare majority of 52 per cent of the vote. Clearly, Mr. Falcon was the second choice of very few BC Liberal Party members. This could prove to be a problem.

Andrew Scheer squeaked by with 51 per cent of the vote in the 2017 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, and Erin O’Toole did only slightly better with 57 per cent of the vote in 2020. Both those leaders are now history.

Mr. Falcon is not off to an auspicious start, and he is taking over the reins of a complicated party.

The BC Liberal Party has always been a curious coalition of conservative and liberal voters, but it is now a seriously diminished party, primarily because it has lost the support of progressive urban voters.

It is clearly divided on questions of leadership, ideology and regional politics. Mr. Falcon is thus going to have to work very hard to unite the disparate factions of the party around his leadership.

While Mr. Falcon is a very capable individual, B.C. politics has also changed considerably in the decade since he was last in the game, and the old formulas for success may no longer be viable.

Under the successful leadership of both Mr. Campbell and Ms. Clark, the liberal and conservative factions in the party were held together by a relentless focus on economic issues, while social issues were generally held in abeyance.

Even party stalwarts such as Rich Coleman and Mary Polak held their socially conservative views in check. However, in the past election, some social conservatives in the party were unwilling to suppress their convictions. One candidate suggested that free contraception was akin to eugenics, while another opposed rainbow crosswalks in her community. These candidates did the party irreparable harm in many urban ridings.

It will be difficult for Mr. Falcon to put this genie back in the bottle, and even if he is successful it may not be enough.

Millennials are now the largest voting block in Canadian elections, and many of them will not consider voting for a party that tolerates socially conservative values, even if these views are held in abeyance.

Millennial voters increasingly expect positive affirmation of their social values – a commitment to LGBTQ rights, gender and racial equality, reconciliation and the environment.

At the end of the television debate in the 2020 provincial election, moderator Shachi Kurl asked the leaders to reflect on their privilege as white middle-class politicians. Premier John Horgan and former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson stumbled badly in their responses; only Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau provided a thoughtful answer.

The challenge for Kevin Falcon is that he not only has to answer these kinds of questions gracefully and with conviction, but unlike an NDP or Green Party leader, he has to answer them without alienating his party’s conservative voters.

The BC Liberal Party is being pulled in two directions. Socially conservative members in the party do not wish to be silenced any longer; they are in politics precisely to promote their socially conservative views. And the BC Liberal Party can ill afford to lose these supporters.

On the other hand, the party cannot hope to win an election again without the support of socially progressive urban voters who increasingly expect their political leaders to affirm their social values with proactive statements and actions.

Leading the BC Liberal Party back to glory is going to be a very tall order indeed.

