Michael Bociurkiw is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former spokesperson for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Listening to U.S. President Joe Biden’s words being broadcast on Ukrainian television as he further sanctions Russia for its aggressive and deadly actions in Ukraine, I find it very difficult to fight off the feeling they are falling on deaf ears in the Kremlin.

Our forces will not go to Ukraine, Mr. Biden made crystal clear in Thursday afternoon’s speech, while at the same time promising his citizens that prices at the gas pump will remain reasonable. When asked by a journalist why the West hadn’t pulled the pin on the so-called nuclear option – removing Russia from the SWIFT payment system – the U.S. President conceded support for the measure does not exist in Europe.

The question needs to be asked: How many Ukrainians need to die before the West adopts the aggressive actions needed to deter a thug such as Vladimir Putin? As I have been restating for months, Russia had long ago inoculated itself against Western sanctions through such measures as moving into a tighter trade and economic embrace with China.

With Russia claiming it has some US$630-billion in reserves, it will require unity and creativity on behalf of the West before the country feels the pain from sanctions. Sanctioned oligarchs reportedly have a US$3-billion slush fund to dip into should they be wounded by Western sanctions.

On the issue of SWIFT, it is exactly this sort of division in the West that Mr. Putin is exploiting – a key point of calculation, no doubt, by the former KGB boss to unleash the world’s second-deadliest army on Ukraine. As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Thursday, any Western politician who cannot get behind the idea of yanking Russia from the SWIFT international payment system “has to understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will be on their hands too.”

What the West could have and should have done to deter Mr. Putin will be debated for some time to come. Especially on whether some key sanctions should have been deployed earlier beyond what happened Thursday in Ukraine. The wisest policy would be to fully isolate Russia from the international community. Full stop.

At the same time, what the West needs to be prepared for is a massive inflow of migrants from all regions of Ukraine. It was encouraging that European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen declared at a news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that the bloc’s borders will stay open to Ukrainians fleeing the violence.

As of 10 p.m. local time in Ukraine Thursday, the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said almost 100,000 people have fled their homes. By some estimates this number could skyrocket to upwards of 5 million people. There is reason for skepticism on the border declaration: Some EU states bordering Ukraine are led by right-wing populist leaders. There was significant division within the bloc on pandemic-related border closures and it is no secret that migrant fatigue has taken hold in many EU capitals.

The needs will be massive. Many migrants will likely opt to stay in western Ukraine and will require everything from blankets and winter clothing to mattresses for potentially long stays in schools, stadiums and other public facilities. This is an area where ordinary Canadians can offer support through trusted organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Canadian government should immediately offer to match dollar-for-dollar donations to verified organizations providing humanitarian support to migrants in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

While most migrants will likely be seeking temporary stays in their places of refuge, Canada and its allies should do the right thing and offer relaxed entry requirements for Ukrainians seeking safe haven overseas. Having spent many years here on various missions, I know the country is blessed with an incredibly hard-working, educated and talented work force.

What is more, in its post-pandemic new normal, Canada desperately needs more workers to fill vacant positions in sectors ranging from hospitality and tourism to health and education.

And while policy-makers in Ottawa are mulling their options, they should send a strong message to the Kremlin by immediately cancelling the visas of wealthy Russians who have lavished their dirty money on expensive properties in Toronto and other Canadian cities.

As Thursday drew to a close here in Lviv, Moscow declared that the first day of its bloody “military operation” in Ukraine had been a success. Now is the Ukrainians’ time of need – the West needs to show it has their back, and move beyond ineffective rhetoric.

