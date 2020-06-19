 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Right-leaning U.S. Supreme Court defies Trump, gives lift to the left

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

President Donald Trump greets Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address in Washington on Feb. 4, 2020.

Leah Millis/Reuters

Just when we thought all was going to rot in the land of the distraught, good things happen. The Supreme Court of the United States comes to the rescue, issuing two humanitarian verdicts in the space of a week.

Despite its right-leaning majority, the court handed down startling victories for progressives on sexual-orientation rights and immigration. The forces of discrimination, prejudice and primitivism were dealt harsh rebukes.

Chief Justice John Roberts is the one to whom the forces opposing Donald Trump owe thanks. He isn’t a closet liberal, he just sometimes acts like one.

Story continues below advertisement

He was the swing vote for the ruling stipulating that the Trump administration cannot carry out its cruel and vile plan to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has allowed almost 800,000 young people to avoid deportation and remain in the U.S.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies. Reuters

The other enlightened verdict saw the Chief Justice, who was appointed by George W. Bush, align with Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch in securing the decision stipulating that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination.

Democrat Chuck Schumer, the minority leader in the Senate, could barely contain his enthusiasm. “I cannot – the Supreme Court, who would’ve thought, would have so many good decisions in one week, who would’ve thought … Wow.”

In Canada, the Supreme Court enjoys the reputation of being detached from partisan politics. In the U.S., it’s often seen as a mere extension of the rancid partisanship that inflames the country’s crippling culture war.

That view has angered Chief Justice Roberts, who has tried to argue, as he did in 2018, that “we do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.”

There’s a long way to go to attain that kind of reputation for independence. But this week was an encouraging advance.

For progressives, there were other surprises. The court declined to take up 10 Second Amendment petitions that could have expanded individual gun rights. In another positive development for immigrants, it refused to hear the Trump administration’s challenge to California’s sanctuary-city policy, which shields immigrants in state detention from being turned over to federal authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trump was predictably livid. He has always touted his appointment of two bristling conservatives – Mr. Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – on the big bench as a major achievement. He could scarcely believe what happened. “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court,” he tweeted, “are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”

Coinciding with the court verdicts was another devastating judgment, this one in the form of former national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir, The Room Where It Happened. Leaks of its contents confirmed everyone’s worst suspicions about Mr. Trump’s ignorance and incompetence. The book also reveals how he solicited help not just from Ukraine to get himself re-elected but from the government of China. The President’s hatchet man, trade adviser Peter Navarro, quickly cast aspersions on the book, labelling it “deep swamp revenge porn.”

On the Supreme Court votes, Republicans joined in the President’s outrage, decrying the decisions as judicial overreach. The court, said Florida Senator Marco Rubio, increasingly “appears to be legislating.” Its job is not to be activists, he said.

In regard to DACA, Chief Justice Roberts wrote that the administration neglected to provide required legal justification for ending the program, which the Obama administration brought in via executive order. This is a government that doesn’t play by the rules, and the Chief Justice was sending Mr. Trump that message. The President could have reversed the decision with an executive order of his own but did not want to take the political risk. His first attorney-general, Jeff Sessions, advised Mr. Trump – wrongly, as it turned out – that the program could be justifiably terminated on legal grounds.

On Friday Mr. Trump said he would renew his effort to end DACA, noting that the Supreme Court decision allowed for a resubmission of the case.

Chief Justice Roberts has antagonized Republicans before, one example being his aligning with the liberal wing in a 2012 ruling that upheld Obamacare’s individual mandate. By contrast, he came out in strong dissent with the court’s 2015 decision striking down laws prohibiting same-sex marriage.

Story continues below advertisement

More big court decisions are coming down the pike, perhaps as early as next week. One will be on how far state governments can go in restricting abortion access, another on the release of Mr. Trump’s tax returns.

The United States is steeped in fake news and alternative realities and partisan zealotry. Truth is a moving target. Mercifully, there is the detoxifying presence of Chief Justice Roberts, who brings to the country’s court of last resort a measure of trust and credibility.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies