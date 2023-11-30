Open this photo in gallery: People's Liberation Army forces fight the Myanmar junta army near Sagaing Region in Myanmar on Nov. 23.STRINGER/Reuters

Robert Rotberg is the founding director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s program on intrastate conflict, a former senior fellow at CIGI and president emeritus of the World Peace Foundation.

Last week, Myanmar’s vastly outnumbered and outresourced opposition struck another sharp blow against the military forces that toppled the country’s incipient democracy in a coup in early 2021. Using bomb-dropping drones, units of the Brotherhood Alliance (made up of three ethnic armies) destroyed more than 250 military supply trucks carrying imports near the town of Muse, Myanmar’s most heavily trafficked border post with China. In addition to causing a reported US$14-million worth of damage, the opposition has seriously threatened a stronghold of the country’s brutal autocratic military leadership.

This successful attack follows a series of startling battlefield developments that have given Myanmar’s democratic resistance movement a number of localized but important victories. Since February, 2021, the country has been ruled by the Tatmadaw army, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander of the junta that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi just as she was set to become Myanmar’s first elected leader since 1962. With Ms. Suu Kyi and other officials in detention, leaders of the opposition National Unity Government who managed to evade military detainment have joined the Brotherhood Alliance and other ethnic armies to loosen the junta’s grip on Myanmar’s people.

The alliance has now captured several towns in the large Shan State, an ethnic entity located next to the border with China. After launching an initial offensive in October, as of this week the alliance now holds a reported 180 former junta military posts throughout northern Myanmar. Hundreds of soldiers have been killed on both sides, with the junta retaliating with helicopter gunships.

Myanmar has long been divided. Roughly 68 per cent of its inhabitants are Burman (or Bamar), but the country is also home to a dozen ethnic groups (the Shan, Karen, Mon and Wa people among them). Around 90 per cent of the Burman population in Myanmar is Buddhist, while some ethnic communities profess a variety of Christian and traditional religious affinities. All religious and ethnic minorities have been discriminated against by the rulers of Myanmar since the end of British colonial rule in 1948. The minority Rohingya Muslim population, in particular, has endured a brutal series of genocidal attacks in recent years.

Within and beyond Shan State, the anti-military alliance now controls swaths of the countryside. In the northwest, it took Kawlin town. In Kayah State, next to Thailand in the south, the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force has seized a number of positions. Possibly as much as 8,000 square kilometres of Myanmar is now in rebel hands. Equally important, the alliance holds critical border crossings where trade with China, India and Thailand is taxed.

All of these junta losses may represent a major turn in the long, forlorn struggle to give the people of Myanmar a voice in their own country. But as important and portentous as the advances are, the return of democratic rule is not a given. The junta has controlled Myanmar for decades. Its leaders have grown wealthy off the export of oil, natural gas, opium, jade, and clothing, and from casino profits. These victories of the democratic alliance and ethnic armies may be a harbinger of regime change. Or they may simply mark a phase of interminable combat. The generals who run the junta will not give up their profitable hold on Myanmar without a titanic struggle.

General Hlaing and his oppressive, strongman predecessors have kept Myanmar’s people under tight control since 1962. They repressed student-led uprisings in 1988 and 1989 and overturned the election that Ms. Suu Kyi won decisively in 1990. After releasing her from 20 years of house arrest in 2010, Myanmar seemed tentatively to be democratizing – until Ms. Suu Kyi led her National League for Democracy to a striking electoral victory and was poised in early 2021 to govern Myanmar on behalf of its people.

The army then overthrew her elected government and resumed total military rule. In prior decades, the type of clampdown that ensued (thousands of protesters were imprisoned), would have plunged Myanmar back into a dark dungeon of despair. But this time, the protesters continued battling the national security forces. Amassing in cities and in rural areas, students and professionals created the rebel movement that now controls many cities and towns. What gives it unusual vigour is an unexpected anti-regime partnership between the white-collar protesters and the dozen or so ethnic armies that have been fighting against autocracy in Myanmar since before 1962.

How successful the rebels will be, and how soon, if ever, the combined ethnic and professional forces will overcome oppression by the junta, is obviously unknown. But their breakthroughs this month will give hope to Myanmar’s people and embolden this now-promising struggle for freedom against a repressive autocracy.