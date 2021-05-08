Ashley Bristowe is the author of My Own Blood: A Memoir.

Every day is the same. They bleed into each other, shapeless and similar. I do therapies with my son. I make his learning materials. I fill out forms to mark his progress, and ask the government for help. I’m trapped in this house, with this quiet kid, feeling alone all the time and I don’t know when it’s going to end. What’s keeping me here is beyond my control. The outside world and everything it holds, all its shiny lights and opportunities, is temptation I can’t afford.

This is not a scene from the pandemic. This was me a decade ago, raising a baby diagnosed with a rare disability, with nearly no support, and almost no guidance.

When I pleaded for help from our family and friends, mostly I got sympathetic looks and replies of “Hmmm. … Yeah. Hard.” I’m not a teacher nor a doctor. But it came down to me, so I did it myself. Since the pandemic, obligatory isolation has become a devastating and common experience for millions of people coping with keeping themselves and their families safe. And about that, I have some things to say.

One year into COVID-19, parents around the world – women, especially – have had an eye-wateringly close look at the brutal toll of raising and teaching and managing their offspring in isolation. My year of lockdown has been a bit different, because I’d had lots of practice: I spent the first three years of my son’s life profoundly alone.

By necessity, we undertook an intensive and all-encompassing home-based therapy program to save our kid’s life. And I was the engine of that program, the only one who could do it, day and night. Being the parent of a special-needs child teaches you all about the quiet insidiousness of being cut off from the world. Isolation is used as a torture technique, and now we all have a much clearer understanding of why. When, a month into lockdown, I started seeing people cracking under the pressure via Facebook rants, I admit I finally felt seen.

When I came home from the genetics appointment in late 2009 where they told me our son was disabled, I was in shock. Of course I was. It was perhaps like that liminal state of confusion so many parents experienced when we first heard schools were closing last year to stop the spread of COVID-19. Except I didn’t receive daily updates from the Chief Medical Officer nor expressions of solidarity from the quarantined Prime Minister. The news was our family’s. Many days, most days, when it was just me and my son, the phone silent, the doorbell unrung, and with the world carrying gaily on without me, the “tragedy” was only mine.

Our attempts to put a happy face on the situation might sound familiar, though. I looked for community on the internet, but back then I didn’t find voices like mine. Memes about being “chosen by God” and even “that which does not kill us makes us stronger” – nothing made me lonelier. I was not one pep talk away from acceptance; none of us today is one sourdough starter from fulfilment.

When you’re raising a disabled child, there is a blast radius that touches everyone in your orbit. Who takes care of this child’s extraordinary needs? Who fights for him and teaches the world how to treat him and jumps through the ridiculous hoops to get help from various bureaucracies? If not me, then my husband. If not him, then our older child, though they’re too young still to be given this kind of responsibility. So the grandparents, then? Maybe friends, a few close ones, every so often? Maybe neighbours, if they need something you can give in return? Paid “staff” (who can afford that?), daycare workers or specialists? And who makes sure these people will do right by my child?

I’m sure every mother trying to “balance” work and virtual school and child care during this pandemic feels the raw loss of decades of hard-won progress. There are countless women staring out at nothing right now – as the pandemic grinds on, as civic leadership fails to materialize, as we begin to ken that provincial governments not aiming for COVID-zero have decided there’s such a thing as acceptable losses, and that, chillingly, these acceptable losses include women’s careers and workplace gains and mental health, our children’s educations, and supports for the disabled and homeless and other vulnerable people. It is obvious that everyone “in charge” assumes that mothers will simply carry on, absorbing the work, making ourselves bigger to keep the ship afloat.

If it had been you with this disabled child, I would not have wanted to take your place. So I understand that you wouldn’t want to take mine. After my son’s diagnosis, I fell off the edge of the Earth. Over those years working alone in my house I was gathered, spun, tamped-hard down, and became a twine-tied bale. I am just silage curling, all husk. Let me feed you, my unmet friends and sister-warriors, with this: The only way out is through.

It’s impossible to square that all you’ve worked for has been earmarked as collateral damage in a battle the powers-that-be are not even properly fighting yet. They’re not coming to save us. They need us to be the acceptable loss.

So I counsel the roaring of rage at this darkness while squirreling glee inside our hearts. Heave as much as you can on the good side of each day’s scale. Thrill inside any glorious abandon you can find (mine: rolling down car windows to revel in the smell of wet pavement, the good old loud song that reminds me of love, running hard near the river with my heart in my ears). But don’t you dare give in.

I say rise, every mother. Shout your need and don’t stop yelling that we are here. They’re not going to take care of us. We have to do it ourselves.

