Roma is a great film – but an Oscars win would be a loss for the movies

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of Netflix

I almost didn’t get to see Roma, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s wrenching and lyrical contender for a Best Picture Oscar, before Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremonies.

As something of a dinosaur – I prefer the term “purist” – I refuse to watch movies on Netflix. In fact, I don’t even subscribe to the juggernaut U.S. streaming service. My television viewing consists almost entirely of news, mixed with regular samplings of CBC dramas in order to keep tabs on how your tax dollars are being spent (usually poorly).

I do, however, go to a lot of movies. And from everything I knew about Roma – its stylish black-and-white format and extended, operatic sequences – suggested to me that it was made to be watched on the big screen.

Only, it was not. Roma, whose title refers to the Mexico City neighbourhood in which it takes place, is a Netflix original. Critics have hailed the film as a modern masterpiece that tells its story in brilliant metaphors – one of which involves prodigious quantities of dog poo. But unless you have a Netflix subscription, you likely haven’t seen it.

That it has been embraced by Hollywood – the film is tied with The Favourite as 2018’s most-nominated release – is controversial enough. That Netflix had the gall to bankroll one of the most expensive pre-Oscars campaigns ever to court the 7,900 Academy members who vote for Best Picture is another reason I won’t be subscribing any time soon.

Netflix, after all, is out to kill the movie-going experience as millions of us know it.

It may happen sooner than you think. Last year was a record year at the North American box office, with ticket sales rising almost 7 per cent to US$11.8-billion. But that was largely a result of Black Panther, the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, and a few other blockbusters aimed at teenagers. Box-office receipts are down almost 25 per cent since the beginning of 2019, confirming a longer-term trend.

I don’t blame the big theatre chains for devoting most of their screens to blockbusters such as the Avengers series. Without the audiences they draw, the big chains – Cineplex in Canada, AMC and Regal in the United States – would not be viable. And that would deprive the rest of us of the ability to see small movies on the big screen.

There are good reasons for spurning the multiplex in favour of your living room. Watching at home does not necessarily allow you to avoid having a chatty person next to you chomping on nachos, but you’re more likely to tell someone you know to shut up than risk a confrontation in a public place with a total stranger. And streaming at home does spare you the endless pre-movie ads the theatre chains increasingly run.

Still, watching Roma on my TV or laptop would have ruined the experience. That Mr. Cuaron has defended working with Netflix is not surprising; like most filmmakers, he has to follow the money. The big studios are tied to a business model that favours superhero films, celebrity-studded melodramas such as A Star is Born, or crowd-pleasers like Green Book. Without Netflix, many worthy movies might not get made at all.

Roma did have a very limited theatrical release, playing in a sprinkling of theatres for three weeks before Netflix made it available for streaming in mid-December. But for Canadians without Netflix, it was near impossible to find. All of the major chains refused to show it because Netflix refused to give them a 90-day exclusive run. Accepting Netflix’s terms would have set a dangerous precedent.

“Moviegoers make their movie-going choices for a number of reasons: ‘I have already paid for it and it’s in my Netflix queue’ is surely one of them,” National Association of Theatre Owners president John Fithian wrote last month in Variety. "That doesn’t mean they won’t go to the theatre; it means they are less likely to go to the theatre to see that film.”

I finally got to see Roma at the Cinémathèque québécoise, a Quebec government-funded venue that shows mostly art-house movies and classics. I had to sit in the second row of an 85-seat theatre, so I can’t say the experience enriched my appreciation of the film. But it was a lot better than watching Roma at home on my TV.

Roma may deserve an Oscar for Best Picture. But the idea of rewarding Netflix makes me queasier than the dog poo that keeps on coming in Mr. Cuaron’s otherwise beautiful film.