Amy Knight is the author of Orders To Kill: The Putin Regime and Political Murder.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting last Monday night with his security and defence chiefs to discuss the “challenges” they face as a result of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion last weekend. The next morning the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had dropped charges against Mr. Prigozhin’s Wagner Group because “its participants have stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime.” Apparently Mr. Putin was concerned that, even with Mr. Prigozhin exiled in Belarus, further discontent could erupt if members of his rebel group were arrested. As an additional safeguard against political unrest, National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov reported after the Monday meeting that his forces would be now equipped with heavy weapons and tanks.

Mr. Putin should be just as worried about disloyalty within his top ranks as he is about a backlash from the ultra-patriot Prigozhin supporters. By now Mr. Putin’s generals have probably come to the end of their rope with the Russian President. Not only did Mr. Putin force them into a war that they were ill-equipped to fight and allow Mr. Prigozhin to voice scathing criticisms of Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (even threatening them with execution by firing squad), Mr. Putin permitted the rebels who downed their aircraft and killed 15 pilots last Saturday get off scot-free.

Mr. Putin’s security and intelligence officials must also be deeply unhappy with him, and not just because the FSB had to dismiss its criminal case against Mr. Prigozhin and his mercenaries. The FSB and law enforcement agencies have long opposed the existence of Russian private armies and blocked attempts to legalize them. And the security clan was less than enthusiastic about Mr. Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, despite its bellicose rhetoric after the conflict began. When Mr. Putin held a televised meeting of the National Security Council on Feb. 21, 2022, for the purpose of having its members endorse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, former FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev, who heads the council, held back and suggested further negotiations, as did foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin. As Russian analyst Andrey Pertsev later observed: “What became clear on February 21 was that Mr. Putin wasn’t listening to any of these people any longer. He would instead make decisions entirely on his own, without waiting for advice from cabinet technocrats or even from his old chums in the KGB and FSB.” Other reports show that the war has little support among the elites.

Experts have argued that the military is unlikely to move against Mr. Putin because it would face opposition from the security agencies. But now, with the prospect of a long conflict and many more losses of soldiers and armaments, Mr. Putin’s security and intelligence services are getting fed up. In the words of Russian political analyst Olga Kurnosova earlier this year: “Both Patrushev and Naryshkin are well aware of what kind of a mess Russia has ended up in, how much, in terms of military strength, Russia has lost … They know the country needs to jump out of this as quickly as possible.”

Unlikely as this might seem, the Patrushev clan and military generals like Mr. Shoigu and Mr. Gerasimov might be drawn together by a common aim – brokering a peace with Ukraine that would allow them to avoid political censure (and of course war crimes charges). This would entail forcing Mr. Putin to resign and possibly supporting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the next in line for the presidency and a more moderate Kremlin voice.

Although the military does not have a history of initiating coups, its generals offered support for the defeat of Lavrenty Beria and Nikita Khrushchev, and the coup attempt in August, 1991, included the KGB chief and the minister of defence among its leaders. That coup failed because the plotters did not have broad support. Today’s situation is different. Not only is there widespread discontent among the Kremlin elite, members of the Russian parliament are also becoming frustrated over Russia’s lack of success in the Ukraine war.

If, as Mr. Prigozhin himself has predicted, the Russian military is unable to successfully repel Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the backlash against the war and Mr. Putin personally will grow, offering further incentive for his subordinates to take action against him. There will be no democratic revolution in Russia any time soon, but at least the country might become “Russia without Putin.”