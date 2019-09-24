 Skip to main content

Opinion Saying it ain’t so: Amid impeachment talk, Trump casts Biden as ‘Crooked Joe’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Saying it ain’t so: Amid impeachment talk, Trump casts Biden as ‘Crooked Joe’

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence Martin Public affairs columnist
Washington
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not shown) at UN Headquarters in New York, on Sept. 24, 2019.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Get ready for it – a reprise at Donald Trump rallies. Only this time they’ll be chanting, “Lock him up!” – directed, of course, at “Crooked Joe.”

And as there was in Mr. Trump’s 2016 election campaign against Hillary Clinton, expect a little foreign content to be thrown into the mix as well. Only this time, make it collusion with Ukraine.

When Joe Biden was vice-president, he threatened to withhold US$1-billion in loan guarantees if Ukraine didn’t fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Never mind that many European countries were pressuring the government to get rid of Mr. Shokin; the real reason Mr. Biden wanted him fired, according to Mr. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is because Mr. Shokin had launched an anti-corruption investigation into Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma Holdings. The company employed Mr. Biden’s lobbyist son, Hunter, at a reported fee of $50,000 a month.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no evidence of any illegalities on the part of either Biden. But that, of course, hasn’t stopped Mr. Trump. The corruption is so bad, he says, that Joe Biden should be facing a maximum sentence.

“What Biden did is a disgrace. What his son did is a disgrace,” Mr. Trump said this week. “If a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did, if a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they’d be getting the electric chair right now.”

Many Democrats think the hot seat should be reserved for the President himself.

Get me some dirt on Joe Biden, Mr. Trump is alleged to have told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July. If you do, you’ll get the hundreds of millions in military aid you were asking for.

According to media reports, he told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back almost US$400-million in military aid for Ukraine as he prepared to put pressure on Mr. Zelensky to investigate Mr. Biden.

This allegation – which originally came from a whistle-blower – is seen as extraordinary skulduggery even by Trump standards, and it has the Democrats up in arms. Calls to start the impeachment process have grown again to a loud din, and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House, will reportedly announce details of a resolution that will address the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Trump has responded by putting out varying versions of what happened. He admits talking to the Ukrainian President. He has gone back-and-forth on releasing the transcript, but has since tweeted that he will release it on Wednesday. He has said before that he sees nothing wrong with seeking help from foreign leaders to help him beat his opponent.

Story continues below advertisement

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe says that if Mr. Trump went through with soliciting Ukraine’s help as described, it would constitute a transgression more serious than any he has committed thus far.

Others aren’t so sure. David B. Rivkin Jr., a lawyer in previous Republican administrations, argues that the U.S. “routinely pushes foreign countries to launch broad anti-corruption initiatives as well as to undertake criminal investigations or prosecutions of specific persons, both Americans and foreigners.”

Mr. Trump’s move against Mr. Biden is a sign that he is more worried about him becoming the Democratic nominee than he is about anyone else. In hypothetical polls, Mr. Biden does very well against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden says Mr. Trump has cooked up the charges “because he knows I will beat him like a drum and is using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”

Having his name dragged through the mud is music to the ears of Mr. Biden’s Democratic rivals.

As per usual, Mr. Trump’s shamelessness knows no bounds. On the matter of profiting from family ties, CNN’s Jake Tapper put this question to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: “So it’s okay for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to do business all over the world, so it’s okay for Ivanka Trump to get copyrights approved all over the world while Trump is President – but while Biden was vice-president, his son shouldn’t have been able to do business dealings?”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Mnuchin had no comeback other than to say he did not want to get into details. But he didn’t have to worry. In the facts-don’t-matter universe that Mr. Trump has created, truth and logic are moving targets. He was able to get his followers to believe Ms. Clinton was crooked. There’s a good chance he can get them to believe Mr. Biden is the same. He escaped any charges with respect to Russian collusion. No doubt he thinks he can do so with Ukraine.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter