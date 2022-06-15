Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt is sworn in as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) watch from the dais during the second hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Jabin Botsford/Getty Images

Hugh Segal, a Mathews Fellow at the Queen’s School of Policy Studies, is a former chief of staff to Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and a former associate cabinet secretary in Ontario for federal-provincial relations.

Any possible connection between the televised hearings of the congressional committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the leadership contest amongst Canadian Conservatives would probably strike most people as unlikely. But there is a connection – and it relates to sedition, a criminal offence in the United States, Canada and other democracies.

Sedition is the act of attempting or planning the forceful overthrow of a government, duly elected pursuant to a country’s constitution. Conspiring to do so is also a criminal offence. And some of those who were part of the convoy of truckers and others that occupied downtown Ottawa and blockaded various border crossings across Canada formally called on the Gov. General and the unelected Senate to depose our duly elected government. According to the declaration written by some convoy leaders, it was to be replaced with a tripartite government made up of the Gov. General, the Senate and representatives of the convoy. This call by certain protesters is a case of prima facie sedition, or seditious conspiracy.

One of the candidates in the current Conservative leadership contest, Pierre Poilievre, went to the occupation site to express his support for the demonstration, which was also against vaccine mandates. He knew that some demonstrators supported or even produced the seditious call for the replacement of a duly elected government of Canada. More recently, he also claimed to have presented a private member’s bill in the House of Commons to end all vaccine mandates, now and in the future (though the bill itself actually targets only COVID-19 mandates). This is consistent with what the truckers demanded, and it represents the subordination of public health and disease control to partisan political interests.

Some journalists and Conservative partisans now believe that many of the Conservative Party memberships sold by the Poilievre leadership campaign have been to the supporters of the convoy, who’d taken part in an event in which some participants waved Nazi or Confederate flags and some danced disrespectfully on the Ottawa War Memorial’s grave of the Unknown Soldier.

Mr. Poilievre has, understandably, chosen to distance himself from those in the convoy who have been accused of illegal activity and discreditable actions. But he has not, thus far, disassociated himself from the supporters’ formal demand at the time to replace the existing duly elected government and the Prime Minister of Canada.

Of course, no candidate for office can have any influence over or control of the private thoughts of any of his or her supporters. But no one running for high office can even appear disinterested in the views of any of his or her supporters who may well believe in the illegal overthrow of the elected government. Understandably, Mr. Poilievre and his handlers are not eager to disassociate the campaign from some of the demonstrators who have bought party memberships in order to support his leadership bid. But the key challenge posed to any candidate for high office is to engender trust and confidence among all voters, across the country.

Can Conservative supporters or Canadian voters trust a candidate who is unclear about his or her own views on the illegal and seditious overthrow of a duly elected government? What other critical institutional protections for Canadian democracy might someone who does not care about sedition also dismiss as unimportant: the presumption of innocence, freedom of the press, freedom of religion or multiculturalism?

The televised U.S. congressional hearings into the Capitol Hill riots are focused on a U.S. president and his supporters; they are alleged to have conspired to try and avert the peaceful transfer of power to a newly, duly elected U.S. president. Their approach was through the seditious overthrow of the American constitution, taking aim at the president elected under its provisions. This cannot be abided, in the U.S. or in any other democracy.

Whatever the future policy priorities of the federal Conservative party, the core Canadian constitutional values of “peace, order and good government” are non-negotiable parts of our constitutional framework. That framework has no tolerance for the seditious and illegal overthrow of duly elected governments, nor for any candidate who signals so much as an ambivalence toward that threat to our democratic system. Canadian voters should not have any time for any politician who will not denounce sedition and those who proposed it.

