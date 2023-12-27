Peter D. Norton is associate professor in the Department of Engineering and Society at the University of Virginia. He is the author of Fighting Traffic: The Dawn of the Motor Age in the American City and Autonorama: the Illusory Promise of High-Tech Driving.

The United States has a disastrously bad traffic-safety record – the worst, in fact, among high-income countries. In 2022, about 43,000 people were killed on American roads and streets. On a per-capita basis, the traffic-death rate in the U.S. is more than twice as high as Canada’s; even measured as deaths per million miles of driving, the American record is 50 per cent worse.

The U.S. is also almost alone in permitting direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription pharmaceuticals – a practice the American Medical Association (AMA) opposes.

These two facts, which may seem unrelated, are united by a common failure: permitting those who sell purported “solutions” to diagnose our afflictions. Pharmaceutical companies promise Americans drugs that will confer a radiant vitality, as their ads show; tech companies promise innovations that would cure our traffic problems. In neither case, however, have the companies taken the first essential step: examining the patient.

Cruise, Waymo and other autonomous-driving technology companies have long promised to relieve one of our worst collective problems – that tens of thousands die each year on North American roads and streets – and they want us to believe that robotaxis are part of the cure. Ahead of last summer’s vote of the California Public Utilities Commission to open San Francisco’s streets to robotaxis, full-page newspaper ads claimed that “Cruise driverless cars are designed to save lives.” Experts in traffic safety and robotics have been critical of such claims, yet similar assertions have been a persistent feature of companies’ efforts to gain official approval to use public streets for their private robotaxis. The press release announcing the commission’s decision offered only one justification for it, from Commissioner John Reynolds: “I do believe in the potential of this technology to increase safety on the roadway.”

The technology’s actual performance, however, has been suspect at best. In October, a Cruise self-driving car struck a pedestrian who had first been hit by a human-driven vehicle, and San Francisco officials have said that Cruise cars have blocked city buses and delayed emergency vehicles; the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended the company’s permits later that month in the interest of public safety. And this month, Tesla issued a recall of more than 2 million vehicles because of issues with its autopilot feature.

Public policies have permitted private companies to turn disastrous safety records into marketing opportunities – and whenever we let a private company diagnose our ailments, we can be sure that its prescription will include its own products, regardless of their actual efficacy.

Faced with a systemic failure such as a worsening traffic-death toll, the entrepreneur asks, “how can we use this to sell tech?” The naïve person – or the policymaker under pressure – asks, “of the tech they’re selling, which ‘solution’ should we buy?” If we want to save lives, these are the wrong questions.

Before we can treat disease, we must know what health looks like. This requires comparative study of good international examples, and we have plenty to choose from. But instead, we are content to simply increase the dosage of the medications we’re already taking – despite grave side effects and interactions, and even though most have never worked. We shop for new tech “solutions” like a patient watching pharmaceutical ads on TV.

For most of us, the best opportunities to improve our health don’t require drugs, so we should be skeptical of anyone who claims their drug will make us healthy. The AMA opposes direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs because the ads boost “demand for expensive treatments despite the clinical effectiveness of less costly alternatives.” Similarly, our best opportunities to improve our disastrous traffic-safety record don’t require expensive robotic technology: We know what works, as other countries have proved. We can apply policy and urban design techniques that make driving less necessary, learning from places where speeds are low but travel times are lower, and where convenient and affordable choices besides driving are abundant. Places that do that make even driving safer and more sustainable. But like advertising drugs directly to patients, the marketing of robotaxis and other high-tech “solutions” to policymakers is impairing our efforts to actually improve a disastrous status quo.

Robotaxis have been an obvious failure, as eyewitnesses in San Francisco, Austin and elsewhere can attest. The bad news is that no quantity of expensive technology will cure our traffic-safety affliction. But the good news is that we can have safer streets even without all the tech – but only if we resist the sales pitches.