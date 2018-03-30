Six months to stop Brexit: Is it possible?

Timothy Garton Ash is professor of European Studies at Oxford University.



If all goes according to the Brexiteers’ plan, we will wake up exactly one year from today to find that Britain is no longer a member of the European Union. In practice, we anti-Brexiteers have just six months to avert that outcome. For if, in its “meaningful vote” this autumn, the British Parliament decides to accept whatever interim deal has been cobbled together by British and EU negotiators, that will be the effective point of no-return.

Brexiteers see this and now have a strategy of Leninist clarity: Do whatever it takes to get Britain to that point. Even the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is now on this Brexito-Bolshevik line. The end justifies the means. Never mind what compromises you make over the transition period, never mind which of your own previous red lines you cross, just get the country through the door marked Out. Everything else can be sorted out later.

Anti-Brexiteers, by contrast, have 10 different strategies and therefore none. If we don’t get our act together, we will be defeated, amidst a fog of confusion and deceit.

Defeat would probably look something like this: by hook or by crook, by nudge and by fudge, the British and EU negotiators reach a form of words this autumn. Seemingly unbridgeable differences such as those over the Irish frontier are somehow finessed, by a combination of genuine compromise, complex solutions and verbal ambiguity. The “framework for the future” is vaguer than an Anglican prayer, with lashings of Brussels fudge and the deafening clang of cans being kicked down the road.

Our EU partners finally agree to this, in the wee hours of a European Council meeting scheduled for Oct. 18-19, because that is the EU’s characteristic culture of compromise, because they just want to get the whole damned thing out of the way so they can concentrate on all the other pressing issues facing the EU, and – let’s be clear – because they know that once Britain is legally out, its negotiating position will be even weaker than it is today.

At this point there is a tactical concern. I have heard a leading Brexiteer cabinet minister say off-the-record that if Parliament voted to stay in a customs union, he could just about live with that. Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Philip Hammond would like nothing better, and Prime Minister Theresa May herself knows it is in the national interest – also because it reduces, though does not solve, the problem of the Irish border. What if the government went for some version of remaining in a customs union? Wouldn’t that peel off sufficient wavering Tories, and a few more Labour Euroskeptics, so the government could push through this only slightly softer Brexit?

That is a risk we have to take. This would be a big defeat for the government, straining the Brexito-Bolshevik tactic of “just get to the Exit”, possibly to breaking point. The appetite for parliamentary rebellion usually grows with eating. The next step might be to push for staying in the single market.

But beyond this point, the politics are essentially wide open. Almost anything could happen on the road to autumn’s meaningful vote. There is a slim chance that you could finally get to a parliamentary vote on whether, after all, there should be a people’s vote (a.k.a. second referendum) on stepping away from the shambles of Brexit. Either of the main parties could split. There could be another election. Who knows. As Napoleon liked to say: On s’engage et puis on voit! (You engage, and then you see.)

At the same time we have to keep working on public opinion, which is in a weird state of cognitive dissonance. Only a few of those who voted for Brexit say they have changed their minds, and even some Remain voters say we should now go through with it. But a growing majority of respondents say the negotiations are going badly, Brexit will probably be bad for the economy and even for them personally. So: we’re in a hole, but keep digging! This is fertile ground for opening up a conversation. But let’s be realistic: This amorphous thing called “public opinion” is very unlikely to swing so decisively over the next six months that it transforms the politics of Brexit. What it can do is to influence the undecided MPs with whom the buck now stops.

