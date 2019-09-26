Opinion Some people (see: Justin Trudeau) are judged by a different set of rules

Scott Reid is a political analyst and principal at Feschuk. Reid and served as director of communications to prime minister Paul Martin.

For me, it happened in Grade 11. I’m sure it was a lesson I had taken to heart before then but that’s the moment I can most clearly recall being struck by the ice-cold splash of it all.

I was meeting with Mr. Scrutton, my English teacher, hoping to convince him to give me an extension on the John Donne essay that had been due earlier in the day. As he explained to me that papers submitted late would not be marked, we were interrupted. Another student – a fellow from class who was an outstanding athlete, a gifted student and a sunlit creature of immense popularity – breezed in and dropped off his paper. My teacher accepted it unblinkingly and offered me a simple explanation, “Well, some people are just worth waiting for.”

Maybe it was different for you. Maybe it happened at work or playing sports or, worst of all, in the gut-stomping arena of romance. But sooner or later we all get the message: For some people, the rules are different. They just are. There are people in this world who are judged by a separate set of weights and measures. You can kvetch and cry about it. You can complain it’s wrong and unreasonable. You can spit and swear and tell yourself it’s all a grand scheme to keep you down.

But you can’t change it. It’s just an irresistible fact of life.

Which takes us to the 2019 federal election – and the topic of Justin Trudeau’s past week.

By any established standard, he should be done. Those images should have been unsurvivable. For nearly anyone else, they would have been unsurvivable. And yet, he survives. According to most public pollsters, the entire episode appears to have barely affected his standing – and if Liberal Party support has taken any hit whatsoever it is, at most, within the margin of error.

How come? Why wasn’t this the cataclysmic event that so many pundits and reporters predicted? There are a couple of factors.

First, Mr. Trudeau brings to this incredibly difficult discussion of race, racism, diversity, intersectionality and white-privilege insensitivity, a multiyear track record of investment. Personally, politically and institutionally he has paid into these causes and he has used his power as prime minister to take action. In turn, that grants him a layer of insulation that clearly helps to blunt the force of this self-imposed strike. It doesn’t render him invulnerable but it certainly has a staunching effect.

Second, for many, this incident simply isn’t determinative when it comes to their vote. That is surely hard to hear for those Canadians who have good reason to feel hurt by such imagery – people with a lived experience of exclusion, bigotry and racism. But polling tells us that, for a large number of voters, in the wake of his apologies and the presence of his record in government, these images do not render him automatically unsupportable. It just doesn’t.

The third and most important factor is to be found in the lesson I learned that day in Grade 11 English: some people are just judged by a different set of rules. And Mr. Trudeau is one of those people. Fair or unfair, like that fellow in high school, the Liberal Leader lives by a double standard. But what’s so crucial for Mr. Trudeau’s critics to understand is that it’s not about a double standard that Mr. Trudeau applies to himself. It’s about the double standard that others apply to him. It’s about the inescapable fact that, for whatever reason – his surname, his celebrity, his good looks, his values or whatever in hell it is – the public is simply willing to grade him differently. Arguably, they want to grade him differently.

Why? Because that’s the way it rolls for some people.

None of that makes Mr. Trudeau perfect. But none of that makes him awful, either. It’s just the way the world turns. And if his critics hope to put the next month to work and push Mr. Trudeau out of the prime minister’s office, they’re going to have to put aside their frustration and face up to this fundamental reality. He’s an exceptional politician. But more than that, he has an even more exceptional relationship with his voting public. They will stand with him, shielding him in a way that no other leader could hope for or expect.

For the opposition – and Andrew Scheer in particular – this means there is no percentage in trying to make it all about Mr. Trudeau. That’s a losing strategy. Mr. Trudeau is, and remains, the most durable feature of the Liberal Party’s appeal, not its most vulnerable. It would be a grave error to attempt to turn the remaining weeks of this campaign into a referendum on his character or leadership.

That would just be failing to learn the lesson of the past week. A lesson that most of us learned way back in Grade 11.

