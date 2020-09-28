Open this photo in gallery President Donald Trump with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family at the White House after he announced on Sept. 26, 2020, that he was nominating her for a seat on the Supreme Court. Al Drago/The New York Times News Service

Clifford Orwin is professor of political science and fellow of St. Michael’s College and senior fellow of Massey College at the University of Toronto.

Sorry, all you Trumpophobes. Sorry, Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Sorry, all you Democratic senators from everywhere. Sorry, you Chicken Littles of pundits. Sorry, but President Donald Trump is entirely justified in pressing forward to nominate a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“What?” you may interject. Aren’t the Republicans nauseous hypocrites in going ahead with this, given their behaviour in 2016? Sure they are. But there’s always a chance that they’ll switch from the wrong side to the right one, like so many hypocrites who will switch positions when convenient. That’s what has happened here. As for the Democrats, hasn’t anyone noticed that their hypocrisy is just as glaring? For the same arguments that supported Barack Obama’s right to nominate Merrick Garland support Mr. Trump’s right to nominate the jurist of his choice, Amy Coney Barrett, now.

Since 2016, then, the Republican hypocrites have gone from wrong to right, while the Democratic ones have gone from right to wrong. Advantage Republicans.

There’s no reason, constitutional or otherwise, why a president shouldn’t function fully from the first day in office until the last. Mr. Obama had every right to appoint Mr. Garland to the court in 2016, the final year of his second term, and it was shameful for the Republican Senate to stonewall his nomination on those grounds. “The American people must speak,” they muttered. The American people had spoken: They had elected Mr. Obama to a term in office extending until the following Jan. 20. Similarly, Mr. Trump will remain in office until this Jan. 20, continuing to enjoy all the rights and duties of his position.

It’s time to face the music, you quibbling parties. The Constitution grants the president the right to nominate to the court and the Senate the right of confirmation or rejection. This president, not the next one, and this Senate, not the next one. The Democrats have no more call to complain of these procedures during the last months of Mr. Trump’s presidency than they would have had during the first ones. No more call than the Republicans did to trifle with Mr. Obama and Mr. Garland.

Of course this situation is frustrating for the Democrats. Victory in the race for the White House and likely control of the Senate is so close that they can taste it. And yes, they really want a president of theirs to appoint the next Supreme Court Justice. Many think today that judicial appointments are the most important things presidents do. (Proof, if you still need it, that American courts have grown too powerful.)

Yet even or precisely if this is the case, that’s no argument for Mr. Trump to concede this awesome power to his successor, or for the current Senate majority to abdicate its share in the process in favour of the Senate to follow. True, no recent president has proved as indifferent to the Constitution as Mr. Trump. That he finds himself in so constitutionally impeccable a situation on this is one of life’s little ironies. But he does, and the Democrats know it, huff and puff though they may.

Someone could have averted this unpleasantness. Although it’s ungracious to have to say it, that someone was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Suppose she had retired from the court on her 80th birthday, March 15, 2013. (Canada’s justices must retire at 75.) Having served on the court for 20 years, she would have made her contribution to jurisprudence. She would have basked for the rest of her life in the esteem of her many admirers. Mr. Obama, still at the beginning of his second term, would have replaced her with minimum hassle. Justice Ginsburg could have delighted in that replacement, younger than herself and no less liberal. That’s my girl, she would have beamed. But we all stay on too long, lionesses of the law no less than the rest of us.

