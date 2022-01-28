Harley Rustad is the author of Big Lonely Doug: The Story of One of Canada’s Last Great Trees and the new book Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas.

They say that with a badge comes honour. And so it was that every summer during my childhood I splashed and treaded water in the shallows of Shelby Pool on B.C.’s Salt Spring Island, in the youthful pursuit of a series of badges that marked competency at swimming and water safety.

My parents, like thousands across the country in the 1980s and ‘90s, had enrolled me in the Canadian Red Cross’s Water Safety Programme in the hope that I would emerge slightly better than buoyant. Growing up on an island, it was inevitable that I would learn to swim somehow – but me, I was in it for the badges.

The Red Cross began the program in 1946, after the end of the Second World War, with a look to home-front safety: to address the number of drowning deaths in Canada. It met great success, drastically reducing that number by teaching kids across the country not only how to swim, but also how to do so safely and how to help others.

In 1981, the program introduced its now-iconic badges for its young graduates. At the end of each course, successful completion of a series of skills, activities, and points of education were noted on a personal record card, to which might be attached one of those coveted badges. The square swatches were elegantly designed: a simple rising wave with a swimmer at its crest, arms confidently outstretched as if a master of the water. It was easy, then, with a quick change of colour of the wave and the border, to level-up the swimmer as they advanced their skills through the program. You wanted to earn the whole rainbow.

But what made these badges so special was that no part of them felt like a badge for kids. There was no cartoon orca or seal or starfish. This was a serious program with a maturely designed badge that gave me a feeling of being appointed to something important and grand – to earn the right to sport the renowned Red Cross.

I remember quickly passing the first level around the age of six, earning my yellow badge for skills including “getting face wet” and “open eyes underwater.” Easy. Next was orange: We learned when and where to safely swim, and how to glide on our fronts and backs. Straightforward. The following summer I earned my red badge, which included better understanding lifejacket use, and in-pool tests such as jumping into deep water and swimming a short distance.

The next year, however, I faced maroon – my maelstrom. The maroon level introduced diving, which meant, for us, a field trip from our quaint but dangerously shallow outdoor community pool to a deep-water private pool in someone’s backyard. The location shift threw me, as did this bizarre new notion of intentionally jumping head-first into water. (The fact that my father insisted I wear a Speedo, unlike the shorts-sporting boys, didn’t help my confidence either.)

In any case, a possibility that had gone unconsidered came to pass: I failed. I earned no badge that year. It was hard to watch my friends graduate, and continue on with sights set on blue, then green, grey, and finally white. I had to wait until the following summer to attempt maroon again.

I did eventually pass maroon, but shortly thereafter, everything changed. In 1996, the Canadian Red Cross’s Water Safety Program dropped its beloved colour badge system for a new scale of simple numbered levels. Maybe my childhood interests shifted, or maybe the lack of colour badges was the true reason I withdrew. Whatever it was, I never wound up challenging the blue.

Despite growing up on an island, frequenting its many lakes and beaches, I never did build on my foundation to become an excellent swimmer; I never honed any particular technique. My front crawl could only be considered off-piste, as I would inevitably end up bumping into a pool wall or ending up in lake weeds and bobbing up disoriented and confused. My backstroke was even more erratic. I guess I was okay at the breaststroke, but not for very long distances. I only attempted the butterfly once, and let’s just say I drank my daily recommendation of eight glasses of water in a single wide-mouthed flail. In the pool and in the lake, I got where I needed to go: not fast, not pretty. I had fun.

There is more to being in water than swim technique and speed, than mastering a stroke or perfecting that splash-less dive. There’s the feeling of standing, toes wiggling, at the edge of something vast and shifting and intimidating but knowing deep down that you have the ability not only to enjoy a swim but to spot dangers and possibly even help. That’s what the Canadian Red Cross’s program meant to me: not just education, but certification. What we earned were not badges of honour, but badges of something much more powerful to a young kid: confidence.

Despite the maroon hiccup in my swimming story, I learned a lot during those courses: how to be safe around water, how to recognize someone in trouble, and how to assist. And I feel lucky to have grown up chasing those badges.

This month, the Canadian Red Cross announced that by the end of the year, its swim and lifeguard training programs will come to an end after three-quarters of a century, having trained more than 40 million Canadians. The organization will be turning more attention to disaster and pandemic response, to addressing senior caregiving and the opioid crisis. But the program, in a way, will continue: the Lifesaving Society Canada will take up the noble mantle of preparing our kids for a life near water.

When I heard the news, I thought to my badges, likely somewhere in a box at my parents’ house – except for one. My maroon badge sits inside a small wooden frame, behind glass, to remind me that failure is okay, crucial even, as long as you keep your head above water in your meandering journey to reach the other end of the pool.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.