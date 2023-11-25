Bruce Grierson is a Vancouver-based non-fiction writer.

Thanks for welcoming me today. My name is Bruce, and I have a “free rider” problem.

There are 113,211 messages sitting in my e-mail inbox. I don’t have that many friends. I just subscribe to a lot of stuff. And my absolute favourite thing to subscribe to is newsletters.

In case you’re new to this online development, e-mail newsletters burst onto the scene around five or six years ago as a way for folks to publish their enthusiasms on the internet, in instalments, to people who ask for them. The vibe of these things is different from any other kind of writing. These writers are clutching the self-publishing ticket for their very lives. Their voices, stifled in their old media or academic gigs, ring out here in their full range. It makes for a delicious reading experience – and a quirky one. For me, newsletters scratch the same itch as general-interest magazines used to; in an era where we’re algorithmically led down a beaten path, a newsletter takes me places I often didn’t know I wanted to go.

Subscribing is as easy as clicking a button. Click! A fascinating and friendly new voice is now heading your way on a regular basis.

Best of all, they’re free! Or at least they used to be.

Here’s where my ethical dilemma comes in.

“Free rider” is an economics term. It means anyone who consumes a public good without paying their fair share – or anything at all. If you enjoy the tomatoes from the community garden but fail to do any planting or hoeing, you’re a free rider. The same goes for using those key tags the War Amps send you, but never donating.

Free riding is considered a failure of the conventional free market system. The assumption that others will pick up the slack is the “tragedy of the commons.” For a solo entrepreneur hawking their wares (in this case, sentences and images), too many free riders will, eventually, choke the dream dead.

As a user, the only guardrail on all of this is your own conscience. And it’s easy to talk your conscience out of prosecuting you because the damage is hard to quantify – and anyway, you may intend to square the books when you’re a little more flush.

In the beginning, I saw my newsletter habit as a win/win: good for me, and good for the writer – they’d receive validation, eyeballs and a valuable subscription list. Since I imagined my computer memory was as limitless as the first westward explorers might have imagined the “frontiers,” I subscribed to basically anything I read once and liked. Why not?

And so the wonder cabinets cracked open. Did you know that when you experience “throbbing” pain, the throb beats out its own rhythm, independent of your heart rate and pulse? Well, you do now, thanks to The Whippet newsletter and its writer, McKinley Valentine, who curates curious facts and shares them with subscribers.

During the pandemic, to get a better grasp of what the heck was going on, I started getting sociologist Zeynep Tufekci’s epidemiology posts in the Insight newsletter. For political perspective, I backfilled with Heather Cox Richardson’s Letters from an American. For a little hand-holding on the old eco-anxiety, I took on writer Sarah Lazarovic’s Minimum Viable Planet. For a distraction from all of that, there were the weird random delight bombs of Jason Kottke’s kottke.org blog.

Sweet! But a little too sweet.

Indulging in these things soon started to feel more like “getting through” them. Unread newsletters sat in my inbox like unpaid parking tickets.

Reality check: You cannot hope to chew through your newsletter wish list while still holding down a job and interacting occasionally with your family. My newsletter habit was squeezing out fiction from my life, and replacing books entirely. I could feel my attention system shortening, like your hamstrings after you run and don’t stretch.

Meanwhile, on the writers’ end, I could sense the frustration. How do we make money at this, again? At first, newsletter writers were like street buskers, their upturned hats on the sidewalk. If you enjoyed the show, please consider leaving a few shekels. Then, when too many customers were stiffing them, many moved to a two-tier model: a basic free version and a “premium” version (more content, for a price).

Mason Currey, for his creativity newsletter Subtle manoeuvres, said he was inspired by 18th-century writer Alexander Pope’s paid subscription model, and was thinking of copying it. (The subscription model also worked for Jane Austen and Mark Twain.) Alan Jacobs announced he was introducing a “buy me a coffee” subscription tier for his Snakes & Ladders newsletter. Devin Kelly at Ordinary Plots called it a “tip jar.”

Some went with a paid-subscription-only model, but with a kind of compassionate exception: If you can’t afford it, you can ask for a freebie.

I wanted to start donating. But the entry point – $5 a month is the minimum Substack asks its writers to charge – was too high. So I kept riding for free.

And then, all at once, the newsletter writers seemed to huddle up in secret and agree to lean on us free riders just a bit.

The software industry has a type of product called “guiltware.” It’s nominally free, but you will be subjected to endless entreaties to make a donation to support its development until you crack. My beloved newsletter writers would never be that crass. But the guiltware playbook had clearly made the rounds.

At the end of an issue of Courtney Martin’s newsletter The Examined Family, she tacked on a note:

“Not long ago my aunt died. Turned out she had been supporting 10 charities. That burned through any inheritance that might have trickled down to the family.”

Oof.

McKinley Valentine went heartbreakingly earnest: “If you are doing okay for money, I hope you will consider supporting The Whippet.”

In August, on his birthday, the short-story writer Etgar Keret posted this update to readers of his newsletter Alphabet Soup: After two years, he’d finally nosed above the break-even point. “The profits are about what you’d make from a lemonade stand on a very small side street if you were a kid with terrible business instincts.”

The Guardian, whose monthly newsletter I subscribe to (for free), has the most sophisticated social engineering of all.

“Congratulations on being one of our top readers globally,” a little pop-up message said after I’d finished a recent article on a South African performing arts space called the Center for the Less Good Idea. “Thank you for choosing The Guardian on so many occasions.”

Um. You’re welcome? (Ears flattening, tail between legs.)

Last year I happened to run into Maria Popova – creator of the luminous site The Marginalian. “Love your newsletter,” I said. “How do you organize all those links?” I asked, in reference to one of the publication’s best-known features.

“I have a strange brain,” she replied. “I can keep all that kind of stuff in it.” We stood there looking at each other as the silent question formed in the air between us. Was I a subscriber or a mere “sign-up”? No thought yucks a yum faster than: Are you stealing from me?

It was getting harder and harder to board the bus by the back door. The easiest move was to start unsubscribing to stuff. But where to begin?

I couldn’t possibly give up my Arts & Letters Daily. Or Shaun Usher’s often tear-jerking Letters of Note. Or The Browser’s link recommendations. Or the indispensable A Word A Day. Or Simon Sarris’s The Map is Mostly Water. Or Rob Walker’s The Art of Noticing. Or CBC’s Ideas Newsletter. Or BBC News Russian (certainly not now!)

At the same time, I was clearly going to have to start tossing some bread crumbs. But how to choose? What should be the criteria? The presumed need of the writer? Many of the newsletters I love best are already successful – did they really need my money, or should it go to lesser-known writers?

Or maybe it should come down to who delivered the most life-changing insights for me. Not long ago I opened a post in Ted Gioia’s The Honest Broker, introducing me to the physician and acoustic scientist Hans Jenny. Back went the curtain of the universe, revealing waves and vibrations as the very denominator of life, and rhythm as a potential bridge between mind and matter. I thought: This basically, somehow, explains my own faith. Surely that’s worth a subscription.

One unexpected benefit of accidentally and impulsively compiling a gigantic subscription list is that it gives you a snapshot of what you like – not of who you would like to be, but who you are. Looking at my list, as I tried to pare it down, it became clear that I am a flake, driven by wanton curiosity. If you can tell me something I didn’t know, about something adjacent to something I do know, that, to me, is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

What shakes out in the tea leaves here is an identity question: Just generally, in life, are you a “subscriber” or are you a “sign-up”?

That’s a good thing to learn about oneself, no matter how much it costs to find out.