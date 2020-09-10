It is tempting to look at the stark decline in daily deaths from COVID-19 in Canada – from more than 150 regularly in May to mainly single digits over the summer – as a sign of the success of Canada’s pandemic response. Yes, people are still getting sick with COVID-19, but many fewer than before are actually dying from the disease. For the quarantine-fatigued (that is to say, all of us) there may be a new impulse to throw up our hands, yield to specious reasoning about our proximity to herd immunity and trust that Canada’s declining fatality rate will see the great majority through to the other side.
There are a couple of reasons why deaths have largely remained stagnant, even as case numbers have steadily risen – particularly in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. The most significant factor, which is also the most tragic, is that COVID-19 killed the most vulnerable first, when it tore through long-term care homes across the country early in the pandemic. Those who are getting infected now are younger, healthier and less likely to die from the disease, and that combined with improved practices for treating COVID-19 patients – including the use of widely available steroids to treat critically ill patients – seem to have resulted in more successful outcomes. Together, these factors might explain why countries that have seen a resurgence of infections haven’t seen rates of death rise quite as quickly, or in the case of some countries – Sweden, for example – haven’t seen them rise much at all.
That’s not to say the mortality rate for COVID-19 in Canada won’t still rise; it took about three weeks for deaths to start climbing in the U.S. after the country exploded with new infections in late June. But even if Canada gets lucky and the death toll does not increase much beyond where it is now, it would be a mistake to measure the success of our pandemic response primarily or solely on rates of survival.
For one thing, COVID-19 is no longer seen as a straightforward respiratory illness; rather, it can affect the whole body, “wreaking seemingly indiscriminate havoc on multiple organ systems including the lungs, heart, brain, kidney, and vasculature,” write Peter Libby and Thomas Luscher in a paper for the European Heart Journal about COVID-19 as an endothelial disease.
The theory is that the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks the endothelial cells that line blood vessels, causing them to leak and blood to clot, provoking an inflammatory response. This hypothesis explains the strokes being observed in young adults with COVID-19, the multi-system inflammatory response suffered by some children and the acute kidney injury observed by many doctors and researchers, including a team of researchers at Mount Sinai in New York who found that almost half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 suffered acute kidney injury and almost 20 per cent required dialysis. Of those who were discharged, according to the researchers, 35 per cent had not returned to baseline kidney function by the time they left the hospital.
There is also emerging evidence of organ damage in those who suffer “mild” disease – that is, in those who do not require hospitalization. In late August, The New York Times reported that Curt Daniels, the director of sports cardiology at Ohio State University, had found myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in almost 15 per cent of athletes who had recovered from COVID-19, even though most had mild or no symptoms. A German study published about a month earlier found frequent cardiac abnormalities in study participants even months after a COVID-19 diagnosis. A study of health care workers in Spain found pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) and myocarditis in even asymptomatic subjects long after infection.
And so-called COVID-19 “long-haulers,” who grapple with symptoms such as shortness of breath, brain fog, gastrointestinal issues, lack of energy and so forth months after contracting the illness, suggest the toll it takes on the body may extend far beyond the two-week period that provinces such as Ontario still automatically use to declare a case “recovered.”
We all want to survive this pandemic, surely. But comforting ourselves with low or stagnant death numbers, particularly when we don’t know enough about chronic, potentially irreversible complications (and the incidence thereof) from the disease, is to take a myopic view of a pandemic that could plague health care systems in a different way long after the acute crisis is over. Those who fervently oppose continued lockdown measures may call this argument yet another attempt at “fear-mongering.” But most others, I’d wager, would just call it “science.”
