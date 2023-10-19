Pam Hrick is the executive director and general counsel of the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF). Roxana Parsa is a staff lawyer at LEAF.

For decades, we have heard from survivors of sexual violence that the legal system rarely gives them the justice that they deserve.

Most sexual violence is not reported to the police. When it is, survivors are often met with skepticism or outright disbelief of their experiences. In some cases, they are blamed or treated as perpetrators themselves. Many survivors of sexual violence – especially Black, Indigenous, and racialized women and gender-diverse people – experience retraumatization when their cases enter the criminal legal system.

Survivors need more avenues to justice; members of historically marginalized communities have been saying this for years. But that’s not possible in the current legal system. In response, the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF) sought to build on and amplify the work led by these communities by commissioning a report called Avenues to Justice, which looks at enhancing access to restorative justice (RJ) and transformative justice (TJ) to address sexual violence.

RJ and TJ are frameworks and philosophies that exist outside of standard criminal legal practices. They are tools that centre on non-adversarial, recovery-focused approaches to justice. Their aim is to repair harm – for the person who caused the harm to be accountable, and to prevent future harm as well.

These practices take a wide range of forms. For some, the survivor and the person who caused harm may eventually come together for a dialogue with a trained facilitator. For others, it may be exchanging letters or assisting the survivor with the costs of counselling or wage loss. These approaches to justice often give survivors more options for their healing, either inside the criminal legal system, or outside of it. They represent a different idea of justice – but one still rooted in evidence and history.

Transformative and restorative justice tools are not new. These practices have roots in many Black, Indigenous, queer, trans, and sex worker communities. Canada itself has had these practices in place in various legal programs for decades. Nova Scotia has one of the oldest and most comprehensive institutional restorative justice programs in the country, dating back to 1999.

But in both Nova Scotia and Ontario, moratoriums have been placed on RJ mechanisms specifically for sexual violence. These moratoriums were meant to be a temporary stop-gap to allow the provinces time to adapt to handling sexual violence cases in this manner. Decades later, these moratoriums still make it impossible for sexual violence survivors to access the kind of justice many of them want.

In recent years, survivors have increasingly pushed back on this exclusion.

LEAF’s new report, co-authored by Mandi Gray and Tamera Burnett, shows why these moratoriums should be lifted and RJ/TJ programs should be available, funded, and supported. Its recommendations are based on interviews with experts, a review of academic and non-academic literature on RJ/TJ programs, and a legal analysis of section 717 of the Criminal Code, which allows for alternative measures like restorative justice as a form of diversion in criminal cases.

While there are promising practices emerging across the country, many legal actors are still unaware of their availability, and they are limited by moratoriums and a lack of resources and funding.

Many survivors of sexual violence want RJ and TJ practices to be available – but in general, Canadians also feel these practices could be helpful. When surveyed by the Department of Justice, 62 per cent of Canadians felt that restorative justice could provide victims of crime with a more satisfying, meaningful experience than the criminal legal system. Sixty-four per cent said that RJ mechanisms should be available to all victims and perpetrators of crime, regardless of the type of offence, if both parties consent and the perpetrator admits their guilt.

Institutions in Canada can take steps today to make that a reality for survivors.

Provincial governments can re-evaluate the moratoriums they’ve put in place on sexual violence-related RJ/TJ programs. They can also take steps to increase funding for these programs, engage in public education and awareness campaigns, and create directories of RJ/TJ service providers.

The federal government can heed the Calls for Justice in the Final Report of the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls that are specific to enhancing access to Indigenous-led restorative justice options.

We must support more options for addressing sexual violence in Canada. We have an opportunity in front of us to transform our communities and the way we see and achieve justice.