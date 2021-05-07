 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Suzanne Rogers’s Trump photo was tone-deaf. But it’s hardly a major scandal

Robyn Urback
Robyn Urback
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edward and Suzanne Rogers at an event on April 13, 2010.

Tom Sandler/The Globe and Mail

Cast your mind back to simpler times, to 2019, when comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres temporarily lost her “daytime darling” status when she was spotted by broadcast cameras looking jovial sitting next to former U.S. president George W. Bush at a football game. The two appeared to be joking and laughing, which was deemed an unacceptable interaction for a gay, progressive vegan toward a man who, if not for Congress, would’ve outlawed all three (according to the more hyperbolic reactions, at least).

Ms. DeGeneres addressed the controversy on her show shortly thereafter, saying that she maintains a friendship with Mr. Bush, even though they don’t share the same beliefs. “When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do,” Ms. DeGeneres said. “I mean be kind to everyone.”

This explanation didn’t satisfy her most vocal critics, however. Journalist Glenn Greenwald lambasted her for “laughing it up” with a “torturer and war criminal.” Actor Mark Ruffalo said Mr. Bush shouldn’t be shown kindness until he was “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War.” Out Magazine wrote that watching Ms. DeGeneres pal around “with those who have actively tried to harm us feels disappointing, irresponsible and dangerous.” Through that one interaction, Ms. DeGeneres’s reputation was imbued with the stink of a man whose record she likely wouldn’t defend anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

That situation is somewhat analogous to the scandal that now engulfs Suzanne Rogers, honorary patron of the Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute at Ryerson University and wife of Rogers Communications chairman Edward Rogers, if for a few details.

This past weekend, Ms. Rogers faced backlash for a photo of her and her family smiling alongside former U.S. president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Unlike the accidental image of Ms. DeGeneres and Mr. Bush, however, Ms. Rogers herself blasted the photo to the world (rather tone-deafly, during a pandemic when Canadians are discouraged from travelling) on her own Instagram Stories.

And though she has been careful not to articulate her precise opinions on Mr. Trump and his presidency, it is reasonable to infer glee from her caption (“Special way to end the night!”) and from the absence of an erect middle finger that she might not see the former president as a radioactive and corrosive figure who undermined his own country’s democracy and downplayed the effects of a deadly pandemic. (Her husband, Edward Rogers, has been a little more transparent in his apparent admiration for the former president on his Twitter feed.)

But the reactions to the photo have been remarkably similar to those directed at Ms. DeGeneres nearly three years ago. Ryerson’s fashion school posted a statement on its Instagram account calling for a “dialogue” with Ms. Rogers about the “practices of white supremacy, exclusion and discrimination that we feel Trump actively enforced and executed during his time as U.S. President.” The statement was then taken down and replaced with a new one noting that the previous post was not endorsed by Ryerson University, and that social media is not the “appropriate platform to judge the actions of others.” (That revision created an entirely new controversy about Ryerson “silencing” its fashion school.)

Ms. Rogers posted something of a mea culpa on her Instagram, noting that she does not have any relationship with Mr. Trump and adding that she regrets that the photo “caused anyone to question” her values. But a sorry-if-you-were-offended apology obviously won’t rid Ms. Rogers of the stink that this photograph will leave on her reputation, at least in some social circles.

To be sure, Ms. Rogers will be just fine; belonging to one of the wealthiest and most powerful families in the country renders one somewhat impervious to these sorts of academia-centred scandals. But the hastiness among some to infer the absolute worst about an individual based merely on a fleeting association or snapshot in time is a bad practice for everyone.

For years, there has been robust discussion both in Canada and U.S. about whether MAGA hats, for example, are themselves symbols of hate, or whether wearing one merely illustrates support for Mr. Trump that, at worst, symbolizes a sort of privileged nonchalance about the hate he has espoused. The reality is, however, that there is no clear answer; the hat alone doesn’t tell us whether the wearer believes Mexicans are flowing across the border to sell drugs and commit crimes, for example, or whether he’s merely a factory worker enthused by the former president’s “Buy American” platform (and can simultaneously look the other way when the president goes off on migrants).

Story continues below advertisement

Both possibilities aren’t great, but they point to the fact that people are complex and multidimensional. They can forge unlikely friendships with political adversaries and support certain leaders despite vehement opposition to certain elements of their platforms. A hat, or a photograph, or short video clip can’t comprehensively tell us all we need to know about an individual’s personal value system. All it can really convey, with any certainty, is that a socialite may not know when to put the camera away.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies