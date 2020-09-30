Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29, 2020. BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters

Well, that was … something.

By now, you have either watched for yourself or read all about Tuesday night’s presidential debate debacle. The reviews are in, and they are harsh but fair.

Donald Trump was a bully and an oaf who failed to rebuke racist organizations. Joe Biden could have been “tougher” on him, I suppose, but as the parent of two small children, I could see the challenge he was facing. Meanwhile, moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News could have done things “a little differently."

Lots of people who have never moderated a single debate had lots of opinions on Mr. Wallace’s performance. I, on the other hand, have moderated several hundred of them, and Tuesday’s debate reinforced the one thing I’ve actually learned: You can’t use reasonable measures when one of your debaters has no concept of reason.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Wednesday that it will make changes for the matchups to come, so here are some suggestions for how to improve any debates that include the President whose name I shall not mention again:

Mute the microphone

I’m not advocating for muting the President’s microphone and broadcasting only what Mr. Biden has to say (although I’m not not saying that, either). However, when a format is agreed upon that includes “uninterrupted segments," those segments are not to be, you know, interrupted. On The Debaters, our comedians understand this. They are entertaining, likeable personalities with worthwhile, uplifting things to say to make people laugh, yet they stand by and let their counterpart speak, waiting for their turn. Even my one-year-old daughter Norah understands this. But in fairness, she’s more civilized than the current U.S. President.

Require answers to questions

At times on Tuesday night, the President appeared to be debating Mr. Wallace. This is never a moderator’s goal, but it is part of their duty to affirm that a question is based on facts, and facts are not up for debate. So when one of the debaters rambles off-topic, stop them. Force them to answer the question. And if they cannot, point out to the public that they did not know the answer. This is a little more difficult to do on our show, because answers our debaters provide are often wrong on purpose. But they also are entertaining. And in fairness, most of our shows contain more facts and better decorum than Tuesday night’s debacle.

Use props to prevent interruptions

I’m not speaking figuratively here; I don’t want props as in “enthusiastic praise” (though that wouldn’t hurt either). I’m calling for actual noisemakers that would make more noise than the debaters, just in case one of them is interrupting the other like a toddler who has just learned the repeating game and starts to say everything you say back to you. While the President didn’t quite get to that point, he came awfully close. At one point, Mr. Wallace was nearly begging: “Please Mr. President! You have agreed to these rules.” But the Grand Orange leader merely sniffed: “He’s interrupting too!” This kind of behaviour calls for something stronger than verbal rebukes. I’d suggest a hand-held air horn, a mounted locomotive train whistle or perhaps – and I’m just spitballing here – recordings of the same person at a previous date yelling something completely opposite to what they’re currently yelling. Sometimes you have to out-toddler the toddler.

Institute a points system

I have no idea why political debates don’t keep score. We’re already “real-time fact-checking,” so why don’t we do some real-time scoring. A well-thought-out answer, based in reality, deserves a point. Really strong answers deserve several points. Non-answers should have points deducted. Terrible answers should have several points deducted. Failure to rebuke racist hate groups when given a clear invitation to do so should result in a forfeit of the debate (and an immediate disqualification from running for office – but baby steps, I guess).

Declare a winner

I’m not saying an entire election should or shouldn’t be decided with a single debate. But an individual debate should have a clear, definable winner. This can be done either by adding up the points that have been awarded or subtracted, or by audience vote (even though Tuesday’s live audience was told not to interact with the debaters in any way, raising the question: Why even have an audience?). Or perhaps – and again I’m just spitballing – by mail-in vote? (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)

Now, would the microphone being muted have caused great distress in at least one of the participants? Absolutely. Would sound-effect props have been irritating and perhaps even harmful to both participants? Probably, yes. Would one of the participants have been the clear loser by disqualification for the lack of any semblance of decorum? Definitely yes. But wouldn’t it have been a better experience for people engaged in U.S. democracy? Absolutely.

Now I guess I’ll just wait for my call from the Commission on Presidential Debates to incorporate these changes before whatever it was that happened on Tuesday night is allowed to happen again.

