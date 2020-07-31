 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub
Opinion

The Bank of Canada keeps making the rich richer

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The U.S. economy shrank at an annualized rate of 33 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, marking the worst three-month contraction in more than 70 years of comparable record-keeping. After showing some signs of life in June, consumers are pulling back as regionalized outbreaks of COVID-19 spike upward and it becomes clearer that the pandemic is far from over.

The economic news is similarly depressing on this side of the border. While Canada has done a better job of controlling the coronavirus, our economy has been whacked not just by the shutdowns, but by plummeting oil prices. This week, French energy giant Total SA simply wrote off its investments in the oil sands. In 2020, even Alberta is set to become a “have not” province.

And yet, the stock market has barely noticed. After hiccuping in March, equity indexes have stabilized near the record levels they hit at the beginning of the year. Though unemployment has surged, and corporate profits plunged, stocks and bonds have been on a tear. Even the real estate market is acting as if the worst economic downturn in our lifetimes is no big deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Raise your hand if you agree there is something seriously wrong with this picture.

During the global financial crisis of a little more than a decade ago, governments and central banks across the developed world joined forces to prevent a recession from turning into a depression. Their actions worked, to the extent that the global economy soon stabilized. But that episode marked the beginning of an extended period of monetary intervention that had never really ended before the pandemic struck, and which has now gone into overdrive.

Where governments and central banks once only intervened to smooth out the business cycle, they now try to play God and prevent markets from doing what markets are supposed to, which is to allocate resources and set prices. But by forcing interest rates to near-zero levels and buying unlimited amounts of government and corporate bonds, the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank has only distorted prices, created asset bubbles and made the rich much richer.

The extreme levels of monetary intervention that began a decade ago, and which the Bank of Canada has embraced wholesale since the pandemic began, have created the illusion that financial and real estate markets are always a one-way bet. That is a dangerous fantasy for policy makers to peddle, and one that undermines the very basis of our capitalist economies.

They have led us to believe that – thanks to the superpowers they alone possess – this pandemic need not be disruptive, even though centuries of history prove otherwise. “Our message to Canadians is that we will be there to provide monetary stimulus for an extended period to support the recovery and return inflation to its 2-per-cent target,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem recently tweeted, sounding much like a politician promising a free lunch.

Central governments in the developed world borrowed an astounding US$11-trillion in the first five months of 2020 alone, or 70 per cent more than the average amount of debt issued over that period during the previous five years. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts the ratio of central government debt-to-gross domestic product will rise by 13.4 percentage points this year alone to 86 per cent – and the figure could rise further if the pandemic endures and governments roll out even more stimulus measures.

With all this new debt swishing around on top of all the debt accumulated by governments, corporations and consumers over the past decade, normally functioning markets should be in turmoil, especially since no politician or central banker anywhere seems to have a plan for a return to normal times. But central bankers have replaced investors as the principal buyers of government debt, printing unfathomable amounts of money to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Politicians and academic economists insist there’s nothing to worry about, since, you know, interest rates are really, really low. But they are only low because the extreme monetary intervention of the past decade has turned into an artificial feeding tube that central bankers are terrified of withdrawing because they know what would happen if they did.

All this monetary medicine is actually making our economies sicker in the long term. “Governments need to recognize that constant intervention to prop up the economy and financial markets is not achieving its intended purpose,” Morgan Stanley global strategist Ruchir Sharma wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal essay. “The widespread assumption that the recovery would have been even weaker without Fed support ignores the mounting evidence that its interventions are doing more to boost the stock market than the real economy.”

The Bank of Canada has now followed the Fed, with largely the same results. Which is great, I guess, if you’re already rich.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies