 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The Canadian Charter’s notwithstanding clause is increasingly indefensible

Andrew Coyne
Andrew Coyne
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It isn’t happening in Quebec, but in Ontario, so there will be more of a fuss than would otherwise be the case.

But there will be less of a fuss than the last time the Doug Ford government threatened to use the notwithstanding clause to override constitutionally guaranteed rights. The next time it happens, there will be less still. And there will be a next time, and a next time after that, and another, and another – precisely because the political costs of doing so diminish with each use.

This is how the clause is being normalized. This is how, in consequence, the Charter of Rights is being eviscerated. It is already more or less a dead letter in Quebec, where the override has been invoked over the years by governments of every party. Once upon a time it might have caused something of a stir, at least outside the province, as when Robert Bourassa used it to uphold the ban on English-language signs in 1988.

Story continues below advertisement

But having paid no discernible price for invoking the clause to protect Bill 21, legislation that effectively bars the hiring of religious minorities across much of the public service, Quebec’s CAQ government was quick to do the same with regard to Bill 96, its new and harsher language law. A rights “guarantee” that cannot protect minorities from overt harassment and discrimination – a guarantee that applies only as when the government of the day decides it should – is not much of a guarantee at all.

And now it is happening elsewhere. Mr. Ford’s first attempt to use the clause, over a 2018 bill that would have cut the size of Toronto city council in half – in the middle of a municipal election – may have collapsed in confusion, but now the Premier is back for another try. This time the casus belli is Bill 254, legislation passed earlier this year that would, among other things, double the length of time before an election campaign during which third-party advocacy groups would be subject to spending limits.

As before, the Premier has supposedly been provoked to action by a judge’s ruling, overturning the legislation on Charter grounds. But as before this is not really the issue. The government could have appealed either ruling to a higher court, and even had it lost there, it could have rewritten either bill in ways that addressed its purported intent, without unduly limiting Charter rights.

That word “unduly” is key. Charter rights are already self-limited under Section 1, the “reasonable limits” clause. Courts do not rule, ever, on the purpose of a piece of legislation. They only inquire whether its purpose might be achieved in less draconian ways. They do not generally pronounce on the whole of a bill in this light, but rather particular parts. And far from the constitutional purists of caricature, courts are often at pains to grant governments wiggle room.

It is permissible, that is, for a law to violate Charter rights: It just has to be “reasonable” about it. What’s reasonable, as the courts have defined it? Common sense: The impugned provisions must be “rationally connected” to some “pressing and substantial” purpose; they must impair rights to the minimum extent necessary, and in proportion to the good achieved. Any bill that can’t pass that forgiving test has to be pretty bad.

If Section 1 is the “reasonable limits” clause, notwithstanding might be defined as the “unreasonable limits” clause. No such careful weighing of costs and benefits is required: rather, governments may invoke it for any reason. Defenders of the clause claim it is needed to prevent the courts from having the “last word” on legislation: appointed judges, they remind us, should not be set above elected legislatures.

But the Charter does not give the last word to the courts: governments can and do redraft legislation all the time. Judicial review is merely a stage in the process. The point is not that the courts are superior to government, but that they are other than government: an independent examiner, responsible for ensuring the laws are consistent with the higher law embodied in the Constitution. In effect, their job is to hold governments to their promises. To do otherwise would amount to letting governments vouch for their own credit.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyway, if judicial review were really what this was all about, we’re about 154 years too late. Canada has had a written Constitution, subject to judicial interpretation, since its founding. Courts were “making law” just as surely before the Charter as after: only where before the courts were confined to deciding whether one level of government had encroached upon the powers of another, now they are also called upon to draw the line between government and citizen.

Do courts sometimes get it wrong? Of course. So, you might have noticed, do governments. Which would suggest not handing them the sort of unrestricted power the notwithstanding clause represents. The rogue-court scenarios invoked in its defence bear no resemblance to the circumstances in which it has actually been deployed: whether beating up on unpopular minorities, as in Quebec, or excusing arbitrary executive acts, Ford-style, its practitioners have shown precious little concern for preserving parliamentary democracy, as opposed to enlarging government power.

When the clause was first adopted, advocates assured us it would only be used sparingly, in the most extreme cases, as a kind of emergency safety-valve. Some even praised it as a pro-Charter measure, claiming it would “implicate” governments in court decisions. Forty years on, these arguments can no longer be sustained. We can have a working Charter of Rights. Or we can have a notwithstanding clause. We cannot have both.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies