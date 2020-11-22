 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The Conservative Party of Canada has a golden opportunity to meet – and even exceed – the climate-change moment

Rick Smith
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 17, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Rick Smith is the executive director of the Broadbent Institute and the co-author of two best-selling books on the human health impacts of pollution.

It may seem counterintuitive, but of all the parties in Parliament, the federal Liberal government’s introduction of historic climate-change accountability legislation presents the greatest political opportunity for Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives.

Since becoming leader four months ago, Mr. O’Toole and his team have made much of their desire to reposition the Conservative message in order to attract new voters. After many years of frequently perplexing Conservative climate-change approaches, there is no better way to accomplish this expansion of the Tory tent than for Mr. O’Toole to support this new climate-change law.

Story continues below advertisement

He would be in good company if he did so. All over the world, Conservative parties are now leading the climate change debate and, more specifically, creating impressive road maps to achieve measurable climate progress by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

In the United Kingdom, former climate-change skeptic Prime Minister Boris Johnson has embraced his Conservative predecessor Theresa May’s commitment to making England a country with net-zero emissions, and has adopted more ambitious interim targets and a faster transition to electric vehicles. Mr. Johnson envisions a U.K. that is the “Saudi Arabia of wind power,” and says he wants to see every British home powered by offshore wind. It’s easy to see why Mr. Johnson now views climate change as a major economic opportunity: the U.K. cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 29 per cent between 2010 and 2019, a period during which the country’s economy grew by 18 per cent.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has strengthened the country’s climate commitments and has been a stalwart supporter of former German conservative politician and now European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s European Green New Deal, which lays out a plan for Europe to become the first carbon-neutral continent. As Ms. von der Leyen explained: “The European Green Deal is not just a necessity: it will be a driver of new economic opportunities.” Traditional European climate change leaders like Germany are now being outpaced by other conservative-governed jurisdictions such as Poland. According to Polish climate minister Michal Kurtyka, his country – though producing the highest per-capita emissions in Europe – is now moving “extremely fast” toward carbon neutrality.

Beyond Europe, conservative governments have started kicking their climate change action into high gear in places such as Japan, where the new Prime Minister has committed to going carbon neutral by 2050 and moving aggressively away from the burning of coal. In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been urged by his fellow conservative Mr. Johnson to take “bold action” on climate. As Mr. Johnson told Mr. Morrison, “the U.K.’s experience demonstrates that driving economic growth and reducing emissions can go hand-in-hand.”

Were he to reposition his party’s climate change message, Mr. O’Toole has a rich history of Canadian Conservative environmental leadership to draw on. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was famously voted the “greenest Prime Minister in Canadian history” for his work on acid rain and biodiversity conservation. Former Ontario premier Bill Davis established brave new policies such as protections for the Niagara Escarpment that still measurably benefit the quality of life for Ontarians. Closer to the present day, conservative premiers such as Gordon Campbell and François Legault have implemented ground-breaking new climate policy.

As opposed to the United States, Canada has enjoyed a relatively high degree of co-operation between political parties when it comes to dealing with the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the ever-practical Angela Merkel, the climate question is simply a matter that, like COVID-19, involves following the science. Ms. Merkel, a trained physicist, reportedly told her fellow EU members that “Something that impresses me as a scientist is when Greta Thunberg says ‘unite behind the science.’ We’re not doing something ideological here, but something for which there is massive evidence and which we need to counteract.”

Like their ideological counterparts the world over, this should be the sort of “evidence” that Canada’s Conservatives can get behind.

Story continues below advertisement

Rick Smith decided to conduct an experiment on himself to see if he could measure an increase of microplastics in his body. The author and Executive Director of the Broadbent Institute says the lab-based tests on his stool samples are the first of their kind in North America to search for traces of the tiny plastic particles in people. Microplastics have been discovered circulating in the environment and are linked to health concerns. The Globe and Mail

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies