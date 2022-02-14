Erin O'Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Jan. 27.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Andrew Steele is a vice-president at StrategyCorp in Toronto.

Conservative Party leaders are like Kleenex: used once and thrown away.

Since Confederation, the average Liberal led the party more than 11 years, or nine years with interim chiefs. Leaders of the NDP/CCF served an average of almost eight years. But the average leadership of the Conservative, Progressive Conservative, Reform or Canadian Alliance parties lasted just 6.3 years, and only five years when including interim leaders.

That means the average Liberal led their party through three elections, the average New Democrat two, but a Conservative only one.

A boom-and-bust Conservative leadership cycle repeats through our history. After Sir John A. Macdonald, his party chose four new leaders in five years. Between Conservative Prime Ministers R.B. Bennett and John Diefenbaker, there were four permanent and two interim leaders. The only conservative leader in more than one federal election between 1985 and 2005 was Reform’s Preston Manning.

When current CPC interim leader Candice Bergen’s permanent successor is chosen, they will be the sixth leader in seven years.

Academic George Perlin dubbed this opposition party infighting and disposable leadership the “Tory Syndrome.” Its symptoms: election defeat begets internal dissent, leading to a contested leadership, forcing ideological appeal to the base, causing failure to expand electoral appeal, producing yet another poor election showing, and repeat.

Infighting is not unique to Conservatives. Thomas Mulcair’s NDP leadership was unexpectedly brief and ruthlessly ended. The Liberals had six leaders in a decade between Jean Chrétien and Justin Trudeau. But historically, Canada’s other national parties stabilize more quickly.

Liberal leaders tend to enjoy the discipline of power, as prime ministers lead their party longer. But the pragmatic Liberals also give leaders room on policy. Mackenzie King embraced social spending to head off the social democrats. Lester B. Pearson adapted to growing Quebec nationalism. Mr. Chrétien and Paul Martin shifted the party to prioritize deficit elimination and Mr. Trudeau overturned that orthodoxy.

New Democrats hold modest electoral expectations. Finishing first or second is not a condition for retaining office. Instead, NDP leaders are measured more on delivering policy wins. Staying to the left of the Liberals and pulling the national policy agenda toward social democracy is supreme.

Both approaches produce stable leadership around simple goals. For the NDP, policy wins are paramount. For the Liberals, election wins are paramount.

But a CPC leader must deliver both policy and election wins.

Like the NDP, CPC membership holds strong policy views. Abortion, gun and climate pledges can win the leadership, but are not popular election planks. Compounding the challenge, the CPC caucus in opposition overrepresents rural Western MPs pushing traditional values.

Like the Liberals, the CPC wants election wins. It held office recently and got the most votes in five of the last six elections. Winning the next election often seems within its grasp.

But combining the electoral expectations of Liberals with the ideological demands of the NDP sets a CPC leader up to fail.

Conservative leaders who do succeed follow one of two paths.

Robert Borden and Stephen Harper held the leadership after initial electoral defeats and then won as conservatives. Borden lost twice as a centrist but then took office appealing to British imperialism in trade and war. Harper relentlessly grew CPC appeal across Canada from a loss to two minority governments and finally a majority in his fourth run.

John Diefenbaker and Brian Mulroney were gambles after decades of disappointment, permitted to move to the centre by the membership and caucus. The resulting governments were not particularly conservative and eventually collapsed dramatically.

The first lesson for the Conservatives: Find a strong leader and stick with them.

The Liberals often retained leaders even after defeats. Wilfrid Laurier, Mr. King, Mr. Pearson, Pierre Trudeau and John Turner all lost and led their party into another election, winning more often than not. Mr. Borden and Mr. Harper were also given time to find their feet.

The second lesson: conservative policy may advance more by choosing a leader who explicitly emphasizes values over winning.

The NDP pulled the previously business-oriented Liberals to the left, birthing social programs from Employment Insurance to the Canada Child Benefit. The Bloc Québécois extracts wins for Quebec. Neither party aims for government, but both deliver on their policy aims.

The most conservative policy era in Canada was the 1990s when the Reform Party drove the Liberals to embrace deficit reduction, tax cuts and a Clarity Act on Quebec independence. Those conservative accomplishments stand as tall as anything the Conservative Party did in government.

As the CPC selects its next leader, it should consider if it wants to govern or drive conservative policy. Barring finding another Borden or Harper, asking a leader to do both may be too much.

