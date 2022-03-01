The area near the regional administration building, which city officials say was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 1.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters

Kerry Buck is a former Canadian ambassador to NATO.

Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last Thursday, surprising things have happened: Russian military missteps, ferocious Ukrainian resistance, EU providing weapons, Ukraine winning the information war and protests across Russia.

Things might get better from here, but they are likely to get a lot worse.

The last few days have been inspiring but we can expect more danger as fighting moves from conventional to urban warfare. As we learned in Chechnya and Syria, Russia’s way of fighting in cities is about “devastation, displacement and depopulation.” Russian military doctrine uses escalation to force adversaries to de-escalate: when applied to urban warfare where civilians take up arms, this risks massive casualties.

The best hope right now is that the steady injection of weapons and equipment from NATO allies will buy Ukraine some time. This can be used to ensure that Ukraine does not show up alone to whatever negotiations might occur but is solidly backed by Western states. The Ukrainian fight is also buying time for NATO to move troops and equipment into its allies’ territory in Eastern Europe.

The hard fact is that whatever happens in Ukraine will determine NATO’s future. Aside from the humanitarian imperative, NATO has a direct self-interest in what happens to Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has long claimed NATO is trying to encircle Russia – surprising, given that only 6 per cent of Russia’s border touches NATO, and ironic because he is now trying to annex a country that is partially encircled by NATO. If Russia gains control of substantial parts of Ukraine, NATO will find it very hard to defend its territory.

A broader NATO interest is also at stake. Before Christmas, Mr. Putin threatened not only Ukraine, but effectively demanded NATO roll back to pre-1997 borders, creating a two-tier alliance with lesser security guarantees for Latvia, Romania and others. As one Moscow newspaper put it, Mr. Putin just asked the West for a live unicorn for Christmas. And yet, it would be foolish for the alliance to presume he didn’t mean what he said and that NATO borders won’t be tested.

NATO’s interests align directly with Canada’s. Europe is far away, but it isn’t. Not only are we home to the second largest Ukrainian diaspora in the world (after Russia), Europe is our third largest trading partner and our Arctic is next door to Russia. What matters next is core to Canada’s longer-term prosperity and security.

Canada has been pulling its weight so far. Since the Crimean annexation in 2014, Canada has been a top supporter of Ukraine, training thousands of troops and helping consolidate Ukrainian democracy. As NATO ambassador, I worked to secure Canada’s command of the battle group in Latvia in 2016. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told me then he “could not overstate how important this was to NATO.” The recent announcements on sanctions and assistance to NATO’s Eastern allies are good. But we also have to be ready for things to get much worse.

Traditionally, Canada has made a difference internationally when we lead with Canadian ideas, backed up by solid diplomacy. Think of the Suez crisis, the initial drafting of the NATO treaty, the land mines ban or the Haiti earthquake response.

Canada is good on issues that may be crucial in the days and weeks ahead: not just taking refugees ourselves, but building coalitions of states ready to receive them and assisting with integration; establishing independent mechanisms to collect evidence of war crimes; ensuring NATO strategy focuses on Arctic security; helping European states (and ourselves) build more resilience to disinformation; and dusting off Canadian expertise in non-proliferation and arms control. At home, we need to invest more in Arctic security and North American defence, bolstering our intelligence capacities, cyber resilience and how we respond to information warfare.

History is moving fast right now and the potential for an escalatory spiral between NATO and Russia is very high. Mr. Putin appears to be increasingly isolated and aggressive in his decision-making. Take last week’s gathering of the Russian Security Council, where Mr. Putin called on members to support his plan for invasion. Joseph Stalin used to make members of the Politburo dance, but at least that was in private. Last week’s televised display of forced fealty and humiliation was conducted in public. Like the white tiger Mr. Putin is often pictured with on calendars sold at corner news kiosks in Moscow, he can get vicious when cornered. The days ahead will be very dangerous for Ukraine, for NATO and, ultimately, for Canada.

