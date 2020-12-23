Kiran Nazish is a former war correspondent who has covered the Middle East and South Asia. She is currently a professor at Brandon University and the founding director of The Coalition For Women In Journalism.

Karima Mehrab Baloch was a leading human rights activist for the people in the troubled Pakistan state of Balochistan. She was an asylum seeker who found refuge in Canada in 2016, after a long struggle in Pakistan, where she faced serious threats to her own life and many of her family because of her work. She was my friend. And her death should be a matter of huge concern for Canadians.

Pakistani and Baloch activists, journalists and free-speech defenders familiar with her work, including me and former Canadian immigration minister Chris Alexander, find her death suspicious. Earlier, in April, Sajid Hussain Baloch – an activist and journalist who reported on Pakistan’s human rights violations and had sought asylum in Sweden – was found dead in a river just outside Uppsala. Karima’s body was also found near water, adding further concern to the circumstances surrounding her death.

And yet, on Monday, when Karima’s body was found in Toronto after she went missing on the weekend, a representative of the Toronto Police Service told me over the phone that they would be treating this case as a non-criminal investigation. Given the unusual circumstances and her controversial work, this quick decision seems irresponsible.

After all, she has long been harassed by Pakistani authorities, even during her asylum process here in Canada. She told me that she had received threats to end the process to leave for Canada, and her mother back home was told by the intelligence agencies in Pakistan that if Karima does not return, her uncle would be killed.

That tragically came to pass, as Karima continued to pursue her asylum and her uncle was found dead – just one of the many loved ones she has lost in her fight to speak louder about the human rights violations taking place in Pakistan. Such staunch commitment to the cause of freedom and equality should be worth standing up for in a democracy like Canada.

In the past few months, Karima had told me about the various threats she has been receiving from what she believed to be Pakistani intelligence agencies. The most recent of which alluded to receiving a “present on Christmas.” As a journalist who has covered the human rights violations in Balochistan in Pakistan closely, I know this is typical of how Pakistani intelligence agencies send threats to Baloch dissidents.

Canada is a country where leading activists and free-speech defenders from around the world seek asylum for their own safety and integrity. This is a precious groups of intellectuals, activists and journalists who have risked their lives in other parts of the world to fight for justice and equality.

When Canada grants asylum to these truth and justice seekers, the process cannot just end with a visa grant. Canada must ensure that these freedom fighters get the protection they need to live in this country safely. Asylum seekers like activist Karima Baloch burnish the values of democracy and equality in Canada, and they serve as an impeccable resource for reminding Canadians to strive together to protect our liberties and the future.

If authorities do not take serious actions to thoroughly investigate the suspicious death of my friend Karima, it would not only reflect badly on these Canadian values, but also eventually and inevitably obstruct the system that aspires to these ideals. This is part of the hard work political representatives and democratic institutions need to instill and bolster in a democracy. Free-speech defenders and politicians in Canada who claim to stand by these values cannot look away from Karima’s unusual death, and they must push for a transparent investigation.

This suspicious death of a prominent Baloch activist and a political asylum seeker should be acknowledged as a matter of concern. We must find the political will to get to the bottom of this.

