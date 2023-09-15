Open this photo in gallery: Women hug each other during an Oct. 1, 2022, protest in Montreal for Mahsa Amini, who died in custody of Iran's morality police.MATHIEW LEISER/AFP/Getty Images

Pouria Saffaran is an Iranian graduate student in developmental psychology at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. John Vervaeke is an associate professor of cognitive science at the University of Toronto and the author of Zombies in Western Culture: A Twenty-First Century Crisis. Konstantinos Xanthios is a graduate student in developmental psychology at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education.

Over the past year, a rallying cry has rung out from the streets of Iran: “Our homeland will not be a home-land. Not until the Mullahs are gone!” After the unjust killing of Mahsa (Jina) Amini last September, Iranians have gathered in cities across the country, with the aim of toppling the Islamic Republic.

But their aims also go deeper, as the chant reveals: The regime has so thoroughly alienated so many Iranians that they no longer recognize Iran as their home. The recent protests are therefore partly motivated by Iranians’ desire to reclaim their sense of belonging – and it is important for Canadians and the international community at large to understand what this means.

If an Iranian identifies as irreligious (which is increasingly the case), they are still mandated to take part in all religious activities; they might even be subject to penalties, enforced by police, should they dare to defy religious mandates in school or in public. If they are part of the Sunni minority, the canonical figures of the faith are regularly demonized and cast as enemies of the true path (Shia Islam). If they are Baha’i, things are even worse: Since the Iranian Revolution, more than 200 members of the largest non-Muslim religious community in Iran have been executed, and systemic discrimination continues to this day.

And although the ruling elites are self-avowed Shiites, one needs only refer to a telling statement made in 1981 by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to understand the government’s political and self-interested interpretation of Shiite beliefs: “The preservation of the Islamic Republic is a divine duty which is above all other duties. It is even more important than preserving the Imam of the Age,” who is effectively the Shiite Messiah. It is not surprising, then, that some devout Shiites have opposed the regime, too.

This situation also applies to ethnic identities. Kurds and Turks are prohibited from teaching their mother tongues in public schools. Similar rules extend beyond the public sphere and into the most intimate details of life, such as the legislation against the use of ethnic names for children. This is, indeed, why Ms. Amini is referred to as both Mahsa (her legally sanctioned name) and Jina (her original Kurdish name).

Being a member of the ethnic majority (Persians) will not spare you from disparagement, either: The Islamic Republic sees widely practised traditions, such as Nowruz, as primitive and contradictory to Islamic values.

Clearly, living an authentic existence in Iran is nearly impossible. To survive, then, it is essential to mask who you are. And that is an experience of profound alienation, mistrust and estrangement from one’s environment. For many, these struggles have propelled them across the world to countries such as Canada, in search of a home away from home. Yet, for years, Iranians in the diaspora – carrying the hidden wounds inflicted by the Islamic Republic – chose to distance themselves from each other and look at one another with suspicion.

The Islamic Republic’s brutal suppression of its citizens in the past year changed that. For many in the diaspora, including Alireza Akbari Lor (who goes by Reza Lor) and Lili Sanaie, there is now a palpable desire for community. The two are among the co-founders of IranLovers, a non-profit aiming to raise awareness about the situation in Iran. They have helped organize many protests, including one last October which saw more than 50,000 Iranians march along Yonge Street in Toronto.

“In Iran, I was scared for my life,” said Ms. Sanaie, a member of the LGBTQ community who left her homeland around 24 years ago. “I could have been sentenced to stoning for being a lesbian.” She said she felt a lack of acceptance from other Iranians here in Canada, too: “I was uncomfortable interacting with them. It always seemed as if I had to explain myself.”

And as a photographer, Mr. Lor said he was unable to pursue his passion because of constant harassment from Islamic Republic agents, who feared he might take pictures with sensitive content. “In the beginning I tried to avoid Iranians [in Canada]. Coming from Iran, I saw that there were certain ‘cultural’ factors that I didn’t like,” he said.

Forming an organization dedicated to Iranian issues happened organically, they said. ”In the beginning when the protests started, we would gather in major Iranian hubs across Toronto. Then a few of us regulars slowly approached each other and created the group,” Mr. Lor said. Ms. Sanaie added: “I never thought I would one day be organizing protests. But it seems that we were compelled to do so. It was almost out of our hands.” Their next major protest in Toronto will occur on Saturday, the anniversary of Ms. Amini’s death, with similar events set to take place in cities around the world.

Today, one only needs to take a stroll in North York and Richmond Hill to see the change in the Iranian-Canadian diaspora. Many Iranian flags are on display, and in protests and rallies, you can also observe the plurality in the community represented by the many different emblems, as well as the prerevolution Iranian flags. It seems that despite their many differences, Iranians have begun to embrace each other, and heal the wounds of division left behind by years of living under the tyrannical rule of the Islamic Republic – and this is true within Iran as much as in the diaspora. It was just four decades ago that more than 5,000 prisoners were executed by the regime during a single summer without much public outrage, but today, the murder of a single Kurdish woman is enough to bring hundreds of thousands to the streets. And this has emerged from the collective realization on the part of Iranians that they can only have their basic human rights if they band together and topple the Islamic Republic.

Only then can they find home – with each other in Iran, or wherever they now live.