The death penalty won’t stop child rape in India

Amrit Dhillon is a New Delhi-based journalist.

It’s a time-honoured tradition among Indian politicians of all hues to take the easy course and pass new laws. They prefer this to tackling the much more difficult task of changing the underlying factors that lead to the crime in the first place.

If a man demands a dowry from his bride-to-be, it’s a criminal offence. But no politician works on changing the cultural attitudes that make the man feel he is entitled to demanding a dowry in the first place. So the crime continues.

Similarly, the existing law against rape is stringent. But because no effort is made to alter the way many men regard women as objects, the rape figures continue to rise.

After the horrific 2012 gang rape of a young student in New Delhi, the government responded in classic knee-jerk fashion by bringing in a draconian law in 2013 with severe penalties for sexual violence and the provision of the death penalty in some cases. But the rape figures kept going up. There were 40,000 rapes reported in 2016, with children making up 40 per cent of the victims.

It’s not hard to predict that a new law passed by parliament on July 30 providing a maximum punishment of the death penalty for anyone convicted of raping a girl under the age of 12 will prove to be equally ineffective.

A new law is not required. What is required is that existing laws be enforced. But that, also, will prove to be a long hard slog because it means reforming institutions that have failed, such as the criminal justice system. Rapists might be deterred if they knew their trial would be concluded in a few weeks and they would be locked up right away. Instead, because of the 30 million cases winding their way slowly through the courts, rape trials can take upwards of 10 years. A shortage of judges and a legal system that allow the accused’s lawyers to endlessly delay the trial are the reasons for such a slow process.

Accused rapists out on bail can live a normal life while they wait out the trial – and then a few more years as they wait out their appeals.

The current system fails to give timely justice. Rape victims cannot get on with their lives until the rapist has been jailed. Moreover, as years drag on, the evidence can be tampered with. Witnesses can be bribed or threatened (some witnesses just get fed up with appearing in court over so many years and don’t show up). It’s this endemic rot in the legal system that needs to be tackled.

The second institution that’s failed is the police service. So many rape cases don’t end in a conviction because officers do not use proper methods of collecting evidence. A shoddy investigation leads to a weak prosecution. Even before it reaches this stage, many victims don’t even report rapes because they know they will face hostile or skeptical police. A teenager, along with her family, attempted suicide in April in the city of Lucknow because they had tried for one year to file a rape case.

Only 28 per cent of the child sexual abuse cases brought to trial in 2016 resulted in convictions, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. If the way the police investigate and prosecute cases were improved, there could be an increase to that shocking figure.

Apart from being unnecessary, the new law has other problems. First, since 98 per cent of rapists are known to their child victims, it is more likely that the rapist, knowing he will get the death sentence, will kill the child in order to destroy the evidence. Second, for the same reason, the girl and her parents will come under pressure from the rapist’s family to withdraw charges.

Third, senior lawyer Indira Jaising has argued that the death penalty will result in fewer convictions because judges, knowing they have no option but to sentence a rapist to death, may be inclined to acquit him rather than take his life.

Fourth, the new law applies only to girls under the age of 12. Indian boys are also sexually assaulted and raped. It makes no sense to deny them the same justice as girls.

Outrage over sickening levels of sexual violence is understandable. But knee jerk reactions are not the solution. All they do is provide a fleeting feel-good moment. The really hard work of changing mindsets, reforming institutions and implementing laws that already exist, remains to be done.