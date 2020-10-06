Irwin Cotler is the chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, emeritus professor of law at McGill University, and former justice minister and attorney-general of Canada.

My first public service employment was as a special assistant to the Right Honourable John Turner, who was then the federal justice minister, in 1968. He became for me a mentor, colleague, friend and role model. The lessons I learned under his tutelage inspired my own work as a law professor, parliamentarian and justice minister 50 years later, and have contributed not only to what I have done, but to who I am.

I came to work with Mr. Turner straight out of Yale Law School, as a long-haired, horn-rimmed glasses wearing radical who had been arrested in a student anti-Vietnam War protest. On my first day at work, I hung up a large poster of the revolutionary Che Guevara in my office, adjacent to that of Mr. Turner’s. He came in, and asked why I had put up the picture of this “revolutionary” guerrilla fighter. I answered that Guevara was a “due process radical.” John did his homework, and came back several days later to tell me that in fact, Guevara had executed dozens of prisoners.

Some months later, I joined Mr. Turner in a visit to John Mitchell, the new U.S. attorney-general in Richard Nixon’s administration. The exchange was memorable. Mr. Turner introduced me to Mr. Mitchell, who said: “You let people who look like that work for you?” To which Mr. Turner responded: “Everyone has to have his resident radical.”

Following our return from this U.S. visit, I replaced Guevara’s picture with one of Robert Kennedy, a hero to both of us, and who had recently been tragically assassinated. I hung it up, along with Robert Kennedy’s oft-quoted dictum, that “some people see the world as it is, and ask why? I see the world as it can be and ask why not?” That was also the motto of Mr. Turner, who was a pallbearer at Robert Kennedy’s funeral.

He had a deep reverence for Parliament, which he saw as the lifeblood of democracy, and which, as he would often repeat, “doesn’t happen by accident.” I shared with him an early memory of visiting Parliament as an 11-year-old with my father, who told me: “Son, this is vox populi – the voice of the people.” Today, this might invite a cynical if not mocking rejoinder, but Mr. Turner embraced it. “We are trustees of the people – the guardians of democracy.” At a time when democracy is under threat, his admonition bears recall and action in its defence.

He was also a reformer – and a radical one for his time – with particular emphasis on criminal justice reform. He moved to reform the law regarding abortion, homosexuality and divorce; introduced the first bail law reform; authored the first-ever anti-hate legislation; and the first legislation to criminalize the advocacy of genocide. He established Canada’s first-ever National Law Reform Commission, to address and redress Canada’s “outdated” criminal law.

He had an abiding respect for the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the Supreme Court of Canada as a pillar of our parliamentary democracy. He also established the Federal Court of Canada and eschewed any partisanship in the judicial appointment process, guided only by the “merit” principle.

He was a devoted “constitutionalist” whose commitment to the Magna Carta inspired his work on a proposed Charter of Rights, and which dovetailed well with Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s path-breaking initiative in that regard. He was a “principled federalist” anchored in the recognition of the diversity of the Canadian federal system, including the uniqueness of Western Canada and the special place of Quebec in Confederation. He was the only member of Parliament in Canadian political history who was elected from the provinces of Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, which gave him a special understanding and feeling for the federal mosaic.

He was also a dedicated environmentalist. I had come from being a student of Professor Charles Reich, at Yale Law School, while he was writing The Greening of America; Mr. Turner believed strongly in the “Greening of Canada.” We were both devotees of Rachel Carson’s work The Silent Spring, and we would repeat together Tom Lehrer’s epic verse: “Fish gotta swim and birds gotta fly,/But they don’t last long if they try./Pollution, pollution! You can use the latest toothpaste,/and then rinse your mouth with industrial waste.”

John had a deep respect for the institutions of the legal community – bench, bar and academe – underpinned by the model that “society itself is our client.” He would address, and engage with, bar associations, judicial bodies, law schools, and citizens across Canada, and he would always ask the question: how do we advance the cause of justice? He saw young people as the stewards of that cause.

Finally, John was dedicated to advancing access to justice. He established Canada’s first comprehensive legal aid system, including a network of neighbourhood legal services, which has endured to this day.

Today, at this moment of remembrance and reminder, we are all his beneficiaries. His state funeral serves not only as an important moment of remembrance, but as a reminder of his tremendous parliamentary, justice and progressive legacy.

