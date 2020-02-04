End the chaos in Washington, cry the Democrats. Stop the disruptive madness, they clamour. Restore institutions. More power to government.

And yet, they can’t even count votes. They can’t even run a small state election. As epic failures go, it’s hard to match the debacle of their first 2020 electoral test at the Iowa caucuses. A few hours delay in getting results counted, maybe. But all night, all the next morning and afternoon?

The degree of ineptitude was staggering, and Donald Trump’s followers could hardly be blamed – can those guys even operate a pop stand? – for yukking it up. The President’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said, “They can’t even run a caucus, and they want to run the government.”

Mr. Trump, who some were calling the winner of the Democratic primary, was gleefully harpooning his rivals, wondering if they were going to blame the Russians for what happened. The Democrats, of course, have been up in arms over foreign interference in elections and Mr. Trump’s alleged handiwork in trying to abet it. Then they hand him this gift.

A precinct secretary and volunteer conduct an initial headcount of caucusgoers at Drake University's Knapp Center in Des Moines on Feb. 3, 2020.

More good news for the President was that Bernie Sanders, the socialist candidate Mr. Trump prefers to meet in November, seemed to have a very good night in Iowa.

Final results weren’t in as of this writing, but reports from various camps indicated that Joe Biden, the candidate many polls show has the best chance against Mr. Trump, finished no higher than third.

Mr. Biden had tried to lower expectations for Iowa. It’s not a good state for him in that it is about 90 per cent white. He could take some solace in that the winners were denied a big publicity bonanza because of the delays in reporting results.

But with polls showing Mr. Sanders well in front in next week’s primary in New Hampshire, the prospects for the guy who has cast himself as Mr. Normal suddenly look grim. Maybe Democrats don’t want normal. Maybe they want a disruptor on the left to take on the raging one on the right.

Moderate Pete Buttigieg slashed into the Biden base with a surprise showing. Amy Klobuchar survived and Michael Bloomberg, another candidate of the middle, is prepped to cut further into the Biden support when he enters the contest on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Mr. Sanders faces no such crowding. He hasn’t eclipsed Elizabeth Warren yet but could sink her chances in the Granite state on Feb. 11 and have many of her supporters move to him for subsequent contests.

What a phenom, what an odds-defier the grumpy Mr. Sanders continues to be. Barack Obama puts out word to stop him. That doesn’t seem to matter. Hillary Clinton publicly declares that nobody likes him. No matter. He’s 78 and has endured a heart attack during his campaign. No matter. Oftentimes he hasn’t even been a member of the Democratic Party. No matter. He’s considered way to the left of most Americans. No matter.

He’s the oldest candidate, and his appeal is strongest among the very young. Last week, I watched him at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. He was biting his nails much of the time, his face orange from passion as opposed to, in the case of Mr. Trump, spray tan. He looked Luciferian, ready to unleash another American upheaval.

The tenor of the times is anti-establishment, and Mr. Sanders occupies the bash-the-elites dynamic more so than any Democrat. He is an outer party force as was Mr. Trump for the Republicans when he took over that party in the primaries of 2016.

He will likely be slowed down, as will Mr. Buttigieg, in the South Carolina primary, as neither has much support among African-Americans, a very favourable demographic for Mr. Biden. But it’s questionable whether the former vice-president, who is short on money, will gather enough momentum there to move back to the forefront.

The party is faced with ideological and generational divides and now the embarrassment of Iowa. Mr. Trump, despite undergoing an impeachment trial, has a party rock-solid in its support. He won 97 per cent of the vote in Iowa.

As a force in the electoral process, the Hawkeye State has probably seen its last moment in the sun. That’s as it should be. But its last hurrah is not without significance. It was another blow to the status quo, to the elites of the day. The two who benefit most from that are the Trump and Sanders campaigns.

