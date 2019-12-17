Paul Moore is an associate professor of sociology at Ryerson University, specializing in the social history of movie-going and the Canadian cinema business.

On Monday, Cineplex – the 1,695-screen chain that is the biggest in Canada – announced that it agreed to be purchased for $2.2-billion by the 9,498-screen British company, Cineworld.

It’s an appropriately grandiose name for the company, which captures our moment of massive, blockbuster monoliths. If the sale is approved as expected, the resulting global movie-theatre chain – which had already acquired Regal Cinemas in the U.S. in 2018 – would join forces like a team of superheroes from a cinematic universe to become one of the largest movie theatre chains anywhere on earth: an overflowing, mega-sized network of megaplexes. Will Canada help fend off the emergence of China as the world’s biggest movie market? Or will Canada be just a bit player in the team, with Ireland, Poland and Bulgaria?

But with Hollywood currently obsessed with sequels – tapping existing intellectual property to deliver us comfortable and familiar stories – this acquisition feels like a sequel, too. The actors and names are different, but we’ve seen this before.

Open this photo in gallery The original stadium seating arrangement at Allen Theatres's flagship Toronto movie palace. courtesy of City of Toronto Archives/City of Toronto Archives

It has all the feel, for instance, of the century-old silent-movie melodrama from 1919 – the year Canada’s original national chain of movie theatres, Allen Theatres, was sent packing into bankruptcy. Founded and owned by brothers Jules and Jay Allen, the Canadian movie-palace chain was built on the fact that it owned the exclusive Canadian franchise for Paramount-Famous Players movies, the pre-eminent trademark of early Hollywood, which was already attracting the scrutiny of antitrust regulators in the U.S. But when Paramount co-founder Adolph Zukor tried to buy them out, they refused to sell. Instead, Nathan L. Nathanson – who headed up a fledgling chain cannily called Canadian Paramount – became president of Famous Players Canadian, building and operating an unsurpassed chain of Capitol Theatres coast to coast, which eventually ran the Allen chain and almost all competitors into the ground.

Or this could be the classic black-and-white drama from 1939, the year rumours first emerged that British Odeon Cinemas was scoping out the field in Canada. Formally launched by Mr. Nathanson’s son, Paul – as a prelude to Nathan Nathanson’s ultimate split with Famous and Zukor – Canadian Odeon began with a patriotic effort of promoting British films, but soon just ended up splitting the market for the same old Hollywood movies.

Or this could be the 40th anniversary of the big-budget blockbuster from 1979, when Garth Drabinsky and Nat Taylor opened the Guinness world-record 18-screen (and later 21-screen) original Cineplex in the basement of the Eaton Centre, and reformed the activity of movie-going with novelties such as shopping mall mini-theatres, two-dollar Tuesday admissions and using real butter in the popcorn. Mr. Drabinsky turned Mr. Taylor’s Canadian invention of the multiplex into a spending spree, first buying Canadian Odeon Theatres in Canada, then merging with Loews and others in the U.S. In 2001, the house of cards came crashing down, and Cineplex-Odeon retreated to Canada.

Open this photo in gallery Movie theatre chains were born on a global stage.

Or this could be the superhero franchise remake from 1999, which is when the herald of Monday’s news, Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob, founded Galaxy Cinemas. Backed with Canadian financing from Onex Corp., Galaxy embarked on a mission to build mini-megaplexes in mid-sized cities like Midland, Ont., and Medicine Hat, Alta. Galaxy was a David that gradually felled its big-city Goliath competitors: first Cineplex, then Empire, and ultimately ending Paramount’s reign over Famous Players. In 2005, in partnership with Scotiabank, Cineplex connected (and collected) all our national dreams in Scene points from St. John’s to Vancouver Island.

As part of Cineworld, those links will now be part of a global chain – Toronto alongside New York and London, but also Lethbridge alongside Leeds, Lodz and Little Rock.

Once upon a time, Canadian cultural nationalists such as Pierre Berton would have decried the end of Canadian-owned movie screens: “We had no mass media of our own to counteract a false impression that Hollywood gave, not just to the rest of the world, but to ourselves,” he said to the CBC in 1975. And they wouldn’t have been wrong, necessarily; Quebec-owned regional chains (France-Films, Guzzos) accompanied a relatively healthy filmmaking scene in La Belle Province. But in English Canada, it’s always been a sad story. Canadian film histories have forlorn titles like Embattled Shadows and Torn Sprockets, or clever twists like So Close to the State(s), but they all boil down to the same point: Canadian Dreams and American Control.

Just 20 short years ago, an alternate reality seemed possible with the founding of Galaxy Cinemas. But Mr. Jacob’s takeover of Cineplex and then Famous Players didn’t come with flag-waving nationalism; Cineplex has relied on Hollywood movies (and increasingly Chinese, South Korean and Indian movies) just as Cineworld will – and just as Mr. Drabinsky and Mr. Nathanson, and the Allens did, before them.

Movie theatre chains, like cinema itself, were born on a global stage. The acquisition of Cineplex only reminds us that remains a familiar story.

