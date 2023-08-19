Open this photo in gallery: Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer at his study at the Institute for Advanced Study, in Princeton, N.J., on Dec. 15, 1957.John Rooney/The Associated Press

Iqbal Ahmed is the head curator at an independent hotel in East London.

The last time I went to a cinema in London to watch a film I really wanted to see was more than 20 years ago. Time Regained, an adaptation of Marcel Proust’s À la recherche du temps perdu, was shown at an indie cinema in the West End. A couple of years later I happened to meet its director, Chilean filmmaker Raúl Ruiz, in the lobby of the hotel where I worked. I took the opportunity to thank him for turning the final volume of Proust’s great novel into a very fine film. However, I have never felt tempted to watch a blockbuster movie until I saw a poster for Oppenheimer in the London Underground.

The film opened simultaneously in London and the city of Srinagar, the town of my birth, which sits in a disputed region of India. When I was growing up, we had to wait for ages after its release date for a Hollywood film to reach a cinema in our town. I cycled many miles from my home to see American movies in a cinema called Broadway on the outskirts of town – its name a tribute to New York’s theatreland. I have never forgotten watching a scary Frankenstein film at Broadway as a youngster.

Like other cinemas in Srinagar, which is the largest city in the Kashmir region, Broadway closed for three decades because of political troubles. But as a friend told me over the phone, it has recently reopened as a multiplex and is now screening Oppenheimer to packed audiences.

I must confess that I hadn’t seen a Christopher Nolan film before – neither Dunkirk nor Interstellar. However, I wanted to watch Oppenheimer because it depicts a crucial moment in human history – the development and use of nuclear weapons. The fear of nuclear fallout is ever present in my native Kashmir, a region that’s surrounded by three of the world’s nine nuclear powers. It’s also home to several geological fault lines that run beneath its snow-clad mountains. Earthquakes, both manmade and natural, feel possible at any moment. In fact, India and Pakistan have come close to a nuclear confrontation twice in the past 24 years in the dispute over Kashmir. I was horrified when I saw a series of diagrams published in National Geographic during one of these near-catastrophic conflicts in 1999, depicting the many millions of people who would die in both of these countries if such an event were to occur.

Nolan’s film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is also subtitled The Modern Prometheus. It’s an apt moniker for Oppenheimer – in Greek mythology, Prometheus, god of fire, tricks the god of gods, Zeus, and steals fire from Olympus in order to give it to humanity, but is condemned to suffer in eternity for his actions.

Open this photo in gallery: Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.Melinda Sue Gordon/The Associated Press

Oppenheimer himself was deeply interested in literature and the classics. He chose the code name Trinity for the first detonation of a nuclear bomb because he liked the 17th-century English poet John Donne, particularly his holy sonnet Batter my heart, three-person’d God. He read 19th-century French poet Charles Baudelaire’s Flowers of Evil while working on the first nuclear test. He was an aesthete who read Proust while on a walking holiday in Corsica and found a very reassuring passage in À la recherche about human moral frailty.

I hopped on my bike to go to see a matinee of Oppenheimer at an indie cinema in my neighbourhood in London. A small group of elderly cinemagoers, one of whom was using a walker, had arrived before me to see this historical saga. They must have been well acquainted with the McCarthy era, when several prominent Americans left the country and moved to Europe and Britain under suspicion of harbouring communist beliefs in the aftermath of the Second World War. Oppenheimer himself was under constant government surveillance while working on the Manhattan Project, having taken an interest in communism during his academic career. As Albert Einstein (portrayed in a cameo role in the film, though Einstein never participated in developing the bomb) once tellingly remarked: “The trouble with Oppenheimer is that he loves a woman who doesn’t love him – the United States government.”

After the war, government distrust would follow Oppenheimer for the rest of his career. When he met president Harry Truman at the White House in October, 1945 (the atomic bombs had been dropped in August), he apparently said: “Mr. President, I feel I have blood on my hands,” which privately enraged Truman. Martin J. Sherwin, co-author of the film’s source book, believes Oppenheimer’s words made the president see the scientist as a weakling. President Truman saw himself as ultimately responsible – somebody had to act decisively – and had ordered the bombs to be dropped on Japan.

Nolan’s film, shot both in monochrome and colour, also reveals the rivalry between Oppenheimer and Lewis Strauss, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission chairman. Strauss would eventually bring about the downfall of the eminent Manhattan Project leader by having one of his colleagues send a letter to J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI, instilling doubts about Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States. It was a simple bureaucratic procedure with grave consequences. Before going to see Nolan’s film, I had watched the BBC documentary The Trials of Oppenheimer, which details the scientist’s appearance before an FBI security hearing in 1954. During the hearing, Oppenheimer described himself as “an idiot.” Being a genius is evidently no guarantee of wisdom.

Oppenheimer died of throat cancer in 1967, at the age of 62. But his tragedy doesn’t end there. A decade later, his daughter killed herself at the age of 32. She had struggled with her father’s death, but also constraints on her career. In 1969, she was denied a position as a translator in the United Nations because the FBI refused to grant her security clearance because of her father’s past entanglements.

Nolan’s film supplies interesting perspectives on the Oppenheimer story. The director seems painfully aware that Oppenheimer never properly apologized for the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two Japanese cities he had contributed to shortlisting for the attacks. Despite his deep readings of Donne, who wrote 19 religious sonnets in remorse for his sins, Oppenheimer never publicly repented.

I left the cinema in the early evening. It had rained lightly and the pavement was wet. After watching this thought-provoking three-hour epic, I found that I had lost all sense of time.