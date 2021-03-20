Open this photo in gallery This 1944 poster by artist Ben Shahn celebrates the leadership of US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and reveals a different era when the idea of big government was popular with many. The Globe and Mail/Ben Shahn/The Library of Congress

Kevin Lynch is former vice-chair of BMO and former clerk of the Privy Council. Paul

Deegan is CEO of Deegan Public Strategies and former deputy executive director of the National Economic Council at the White House.

In his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1981, Republican president Ronald Reagan declared “government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Fifteen years later, Democrat Bill Clinton made a similarly bold assertion: “The era of big government is over.”

While Mr. Reagan and Mr. Clinton were both masterful communicators, they should have followed the advice of New York Yankees great Yogi Berra, who said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” In fairness, they could not have foreseen the current once-in-a-century pandemic, and the economic carnage and social upheaval it has wrought, but one thing is now abundantly clear: The era of big government is coming back. Big time.

COVID-19 is both a propellant and an accelerant to so many changes in society. One of the most seismic effects of the pandemic in all Western democracies is that citizens are turning inward to their governments for answers, for economic support and, most important, for leadership. We saw that early on in the pandemic with the search for answers on how people could protect themselves, their families and communities. We saw it in the global hunt for personal protective equipment, the race to develop and acquire vaccines, and the need to get shots in arms on a massive scale. And we see it in the massive levels of continuing government spending and debt accumulation to stabilize individuals and companies pummelled by the pandemic.

One of the long-haul effects of the pandemic is higher government spending, debt and taxes as Western economies pay for the crisis and build greater resiliency in their health care systems for the future. Yet, COVID-19 is not the only factor causing citizens to turn to their governments for leadership and solutions. Public angst about globalization, climate change, inequality, digital giants, data privacy and geopolitical threats have also mobilized different segments of societies to seek government intervention in the form of new regulations, spending, taxes, laws and treaties. What it all adds up to is more government.

Globalization, while great in theory, has created a world of winners and losers in practice, with inadequate corrective mechanisms to bridge the gap. China’s unfair trade practices, the massive off-shoring of jobs by multinationals without taking into consideration supply chain resiliency or human rights and labour regimes, international tax avoidance schemes by companies and rich individuals, and the lack of domestic worker retraining and reskilling programs have generated populist pressures on the left and the right. The lack of political leadership and multilateral co-ordination across Western democracies have allowed the situation to fester.

Inequality – whether measured by income, opportunity, race or skills – is on the rise in many countries. Digitally savvy knowledge workers with surplus disposable income have been clear winners, but their gains have not been shared by those with a middling education and analog skills who have been displaced from manufacturing jobs and left far behind or consigned to a minimum wage. The Amazon economy is great for American consumers, but it’s not so rewarding for part-time, minimum-wage workers and their families.

Today’s tech behemoths are increasingly being compared to the robber barons of America’s Gilded Age. Like their industrial predecessors, these digital monopolies earn massive profits and stifle competition. Yet it is not only their market power that has citizens calling on government to shake them up or even break them up. There are also serious concerns about the security and privacy of the data they hold – the fuel of their business model – and the nature of the information and speech on their platforms and what it means for free societies that will drive government intervention. The question is what form government action will take and whether there will be a consistent approach across Western countries.

As an Arctic nation, climate change is something that we Canadians can easily gauge and plainly see. Glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, permafrost is thawing and extreme weather events are increasing. Canada is hardly alone; it is a global and existential threat to us all. As former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney recently told the BBC, “When you look at climate change from a human mortality perspective, it will be the equivalent of a coronavirus crisis every year from the middle of this century, and every year, not just a one-off event.” In the absence of tectonic changes in corporate and consumer behaviours, public pressure for governments to step in to slow and reverse our degradation of the planet is accelerating. The shift to a cleaner, greener world will mean more government in the form of new regulations, carbon taxes, huge public investments and industrial incentives.

The world is a more uncertain place today, with geopolitical threats on the march. We face security and sovereignty threats from China and Russia. We face cyberthreats not only from them but also criminal organizations and lone-wolf hackers. We face future pandemics that can originate from anywhere and affect everywhere. We face the commercial threat of unfair trade practices from a number of countries. The public wants greater security from these threats, and that is a fundamental role of governments. But achieving it will require greater security spending, more effective multilateral institutions and stronger alliances to stand up, speak out and act.

The return of big government is the consequence of these factors, not the objective. Indeed, there is a seeming contradiction between the deep antipathy toward the establishment embedded in the current wave of populism in countries such as the United States while, at the same time, demanding changes that only governments can effect.

Yogi Berra also wisely observed, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” That raises a number of important questions for the coming era of big government. Is there a sufficiently high degree of public consensus around these issues? What is the role of politicians, corporate leaders and the media in developing a public consensus? Do we have the policy and execution capabilities within government to design and implement these policies effectively? And do we have the private sector leadership to respond quickly and lead boldly in these changed circumstances?

What will matter most is not the quantity of government to respond to these challenges, but the quality of government and the extent of a public consensus.

