It’s not hard to understand why, in the midst of a global pandemic of a highly infectious virus, thousands of people would nevertheless congregate in parks and streets to protest police brutality and anti-Black racism. The world watched a Minneapolis cop kneel on the neck of a handcuffed Black man as he begged for air and called out for his mother. On a visceral level, that seems more important than maintaining public-health measures for an acute crisis that will, at some point, come to an end.
Indeed, it’s because the dangers facing Black people in North America are so omnipresent, multigenerational and enduring that people feel compelled to seize this rare opportunity to contribute to social change. Movements don’t tend to wait for ideal conditions.
But this presents a real challenge for public-health authorities who, until now, have been urging people to stay at home, maintain their bubbles and keep their distance from others when they venture out for necessities. While some provinces and territories in Canada have started to slowly reopen, each has still maintained some level of restriction on movement and daily activities.
From a COVID-19 containment perspective, a public protest in the midst of all of this is pretty much a contagion nightmare. The one saving grace is that most protests have been outside, where transmission appears less likely. But people are still crammed together, sharing supplies and materials and chanting or yelling slogans, which can easily spread infection through respiratory droplets.
The use of tear gas and pepper spray by police to control crowds, which we saw earlier this week in Montreal, means people are coughing, sneezing and touching their faces even more, increasing the likelihood of infection. Arrests mean people are shoved into crowded transport vehicles and holding cells. And contact tracing, which is a fundamental pillar of every region’s reopening plans, becomes impossible when crowds of strangers number in the hundreds or thousands.
So the question of whether Canada’s public-health officers should be even tacitly endorsing participating in demonstrations should be obvious: no. Not at all. No way whatsoever.
When public-health officers said weeks and months ago that people should not be assembling under any circumstances, period, Canadians took them at their word that they meant no assembly under any circumstances, period. Softening that instruction now just leaves the impression that they were never that serious in the first place. Canadians are also left confused about why people may demonstrate by the hundreds or thousands, but individuals still aren’t supposed to go visit a friend.
There is a case to be made that anti-Black racism is a public-health concern of equal or greater importance than COVID-19. And that is a fair point. But experts like Theresa Tam, Bonnie Henry, Horacio Arruda and Deena Hinshaw are names now inextricably tied to COVID-19. Indeed, they haven’t been standing before Canadians nearly every day for months to give briefings on all public-health issues, but rather, to discuss this one, specific, emergency health issue. And by even implicitly green-lighting protests, many have diluted their own messages.
As Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Tam was right to offer some tips to mitigate the spread of infection at public demonstrations earlier this week – tips that included wearing a mask and holding a sign instead of yelling or chanting. As harm-reduction tools, they’re useful and make a lot of sense. But Dr. Tam’s job during this emergency is to speak plainly and consistently about pandemic risks and guidelines. In this case, that meant saying that, from a COVID-19 containment perspective, she absolutely could not endorse or recommend participation in public protests. That should have been stated clearly.
Her message could have come with the same acknowledgment that, of course, many will protest anyway, and if so, they should adopt harm-reduction measures. But her position, as one of the faces of the COVID-19 response team in Canada, should have been unambiguous: she said no public gatherings before, and she meant it.
Other individuals, community leaders and even other public-health experts may disagree, and surely they could make a compelling argument that skirting physical-distancing guidelines is the right choice here. We’re not talking about brunch in Trinity Bellwoods Park, after all, but a movement to confront the atrocious treatment of Black people for generations.
But the same people who have for months been telling us to hunker down cannot be the ones tacitly endorsing public demonstrations – particularly if they expect people to continue following their distancing instructions. The intention might have been noble, but the effect is that Canada’s COVID-19 response team has muddled its own directives.
