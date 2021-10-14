 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The fall of Joe Biden has been much exaggerated

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about global transportation supply chain bottlenecks from the East Room at the White House in Washington on Oct. 13, 2021.

LEAH MILLIS/Reuters

Remember Joe Biden’s uplifting inaugural address – the talk of healing a broken land, and how it stirred hopes that the United States could recover from the backwardism of the foregoing four years?

That was only nine months ago. Today, the 46th president’s dreams are already supposedly shattered. All we hear in Washington now is talk – and not just from Republicans – of Mr. Biden’s fall, of a trainwreck in the making, of doom for the Democrats.

Already? Can the Cassandras be serious? Do nine months a presidency make? Or is it just another half-cocked media pile-on?

Story continues below advertisement

The beleaguered Mr. Biden must be feeling like Lyndon Johnson. “If one morning I walked across the Potomac,” LBJ once harrumphed, “the headline that afternoon would read, ‘President Can’t Swim.’”

It’s true that Mr. Biden, who has plummeted about ten percent in the polls, occasionally looks a bit dazed, his folksiness giving way to stumblebummery. From his half-century of experience, we expected to see more of a man in command.

But that the mood of the country has turned sour is hardly his doing. Post-inauguration, the pandemic was supposed to fade, engendering brighter times. It returned in force. It returned in force in good part because of vaccine-refusers on the Republican right.

He does bear responsibility for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. In the wake of the Trumpian upheavals, Americans wanted competence. Instead of sure-footedness, Mr. Biden in this instance gave them another amateur hour.

As most agree, however, the departure was the right decision. In the long run, what the President does is more important than how he did it. The same can be said for Justin Trudeau and the hysteria that greeted his holidaying on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. He certainly deserved condemnation. But does the fact that his government created the day not count for anything? Won’t that be more significant in the long run? Conservatives, apoplectic over the walk in the sand, might pause to consider their poorer record on justice for Indigenous peoples, beginning with the ditching of Paul Martin’s Kelowna accord.

Mr. Biden’s Afghanistan miscalculation will fade from public memory. On COVID-19, the numbers are getting less lethal. The relief will brighten the mood of the country before the midterm elections.

His fractious dealings with Congress have been another disappointment, however. As a six-term senator, he had a reputation for consensus-building. But impasses with Mitch McConnell’s Republicans were inevitable and it is not as surprising, given divisions in his own party, that Mr. Biden has been unable to gain unanimous backing for his multi-trillion-dollar programs for infrastructure and social reforms. No amount of cajoling has been able to win over Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.

Story continues below advertisement

But the grandiose spending initiatives have broad public support and Mr. Biden is likely to get them passed, albeit in diluted form. That will give him a much-needed lift in terms of working-class support.

In addition, he must do whatever is necessary – such as overriding the filibuster – to pass legislation protecting voter rights, which Republicans hold far from dear. Nineteen states have enacted 33 laws making it harder to vote – and easier for Republicans to win.

On the immigration crisis at the southern border that he has failed to ease, Mr. Biden made Vice-President Kamala Harris his point person. She has been a dud on this file, as she has on pretty much everything else.

Given this president’s tough start – and given the slim margins he has in both the Senate and the House of Representatives – many analysts are predicting a Republican romp in the 2022 midterms.

But all the Biden badmouthing overlooks the key consideration that his opposition is a Trump-dominated Republican Party. The Democrats defeated the Trump party in 2018 and again in 2020. Trump’s much-touted loyal base wasn’t enough for him to win then. It is weaker now – and, as more revelations roll in about the Jan. 6 ransacking of the Capitol, it could get weaker still.

With Trumpism on the ballot, no one should count out Mr. Biden. Just as when he was deemed a loser by the media – myself included – after his first nine months of campaigning for the Democratic nomination, he is being written off too early now.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies