Opinion

Opinion

The fetishization of Asian women does more damage than most of us know

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
When Eileen Park joined hands in marriage with former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson last December, she could hardly have anticipated the response the joyous occasion would prompt.

When word of their nuptials in Stanley Park got out recently, thanks to a recent splashy spread in Vogue magazine’s March issue, there were many who wished the couple well. But there was also an avalanche of anti-Asian hate sent Ms. Park’s way, she says – much of it of a sexualized nature. It was almost too much for her to bear, still shaken as she was by the spa shootings in Atlanta, which took the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian heritage.

Those murders have since stirred a passionate and painful conversation around the long-standing fetishization and hyper-sexualization of Asian women in the West. Ms. Park draws a direct line from that history to what happened in Georgia two weeks ago.

“Absolutely,” she told me. “That event produced an awful clarity for me. It woke me up to the life-and-death consequences of allowing the fetishization and marginalization of Asian women to continue.”

Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old charged with the Atlanta shootings, told police he had a sex addiction and that spas were a temptation he wanted to eliminate. Very quickly, many noted the racist stereotyping that seemed to be at play.

“Killing Asian American women to eliminate a man’s temptation speaks to the history of the objectification of Asian and Asian American women as variations of the Asian temptress – the dragon ladies and the lotus blossoms, whose value is only in relation to men’s fantasies and desires,” Catherine Ceniza Choy, an ethnic studies professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told Yahoo News.

“This is horrifying.”

Ms. Park, who leads a film production company, posted a seven-minute video on Facebook in which she confessed to keeping quiet for far too long about the unfair and damaging perceptions that Asian women live with – ones that have, in many cases, caused deep personal shame, including for her. At one point in her life, she was so traumatized by the judgment she felt by others in her working environment she questioned whether life was worth living.

This is an aspect of many Asian people’s experience that is seldom discussed. We know anti-Asian hate crime is up in Canada and the United States, and that much of it seems to be a reaction to the categorization of the pandemic as “Chinese.” The vast majority of the victims, however, are women.

Meantime, the fetishization of Asian women has been inadequately acknowledged and recognized by white people over the years. Consequently, the harm that this often dehumanizing reality has meant for far too many hasn’t received nearly the attention required.

Much of the problem is rooted in the way Asian women have often been portrayed in popular culture. Films from the Vietnam War have been particularly damaging in perpetuating the image of the Asian woman as sexual object. Phrases uttered by a Vietnamese prostitute in 1987′s Full Metal Jacket reinforced damaging stereotypes about Asian women for years afterward.

But the truth is, as Li Zhou recently wrote for Vox, Asian American women have been “exoticized and fetishized as sexual partners as far back as the 1800s.” The U.S. Page Act of 1875 effectively banned Asian women from entering the country over fears they would engage in prostitution and other occupations deemed dishonorable. In Canada, Asian women were exempt from the head tax on Chinese immigrants in the late 1800s – but only if they were married to non-Asian men.

Asian women are too often viewed by white men as docile and submissive – at a man’s beck and call. Some men take advantage of Asian women with little financial means, and many of these women have too often ended up as prisoners in toxic relationships. “This has cemented the perception that we will always be the sexual property of someone else,” Ms. Park told me. “The hyper-sexualization of Asian women has been used as a tool of repression for far too long.”

I will admit to not giving this subject much consideration until now. But in talking to Ms. Park and others, I now realize that I have been blind to the damage that these destructive tropes have caused and continue to cause.

“If there is a silver lining in this terrible tragedy in Atlanta, it’s that it has helped expose the invisible pain Asian women have been dealing with throughout history,” Ms. Park said. “An important conversation has begun and must continue. That’s how change will come.”

And none too soon.

