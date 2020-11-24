 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The ‘Great Reset’ conspiracy theory is a great embarrassment for all involved – including Ottawa

Andrew Coyne
Andrew Coyne
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23, 2020.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

It would be of the greatest assistance in dispelling populist fears of shadowy globalist plots for world domination if the objects of their paranoia did not so often carry on like cackling Bond villains.

Take the latest fog of confusion to escape from the boiling recesses of the internet, over the “Great Reset.” No, the coronavirus pandemic, and the lockdowns imposed by governments around the world in response, were not cooked up in advance as part of an elaborate coup attempt by “globalist elites,” whatever that insinuating term might be intended to suggest.

And no, there is no plot, as described in a supposed e-mail from a member of the “Strategic Committee” of the Liberal Party of Canada, to relieve citizens of their debts in return for their surrender of “any and all property and assets forever,” with dissenters to be held indefinitely in “isolation facilities.”

Story continues below advertisement

There isn’t even a plan, as such, to “re-engineer economies and societies to empower the elites at the expense of the people,” as alleged in a petition posted on Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre’s website.

But damned if what there is doesn’t sound a whole lot like it.

The specific proposal for a Great Reset is the brainchild of the Swiss-based World Economic Forum. As explained on its website, the “COVID-19 crisis, and the political, economic and social disruptions it has caused” offer “a unique window of opportunity” not only to “shape the recovery” but to “build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being.”

As the WEF’s founder, Klaus Schwab, himself put it last June, “the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed.” After all, the pandemic “has shown how quickly we can make radical changes to our lifestyles. … Populations have overwhelmingly shown a willingness to make sacrifices. ...”

This notion – that the pandemic is not an ordeal we should be glad will soon be over, but a rehearsal for the grander transformation to come – has become common in progressive circles. The Prime Minister may not have been directly citing the WEF when he told a United Nations conference by video in September that “this pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” but he was channeling the same mindset: “This is our chance to accelerate our prepandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges, like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.”

It is hard to say what is more striking: the willingness to exploit the “opportunity” presented by a plague that has killed more than a million people around the world to “accelerate our prepandemic efforts,” harnessing the public’s readiness “to make sacrifices” in the face of a health emergency to advance a quite different agenda – or blithely admitting all this in public. At some point, cynicism and naiveté converge: when you are so convinced of your own virtue that you can confess openly to the most callously opportunistic designs and expect that no one will mind.

It isn’t going to happen, of course. Mr. Schwab is a notorious moonshine salesman, and the simpering chumps who fall for his windy rhetoric – for example, Justin Trudeau – typically lack either the ability or the nerve to implement the kind of sweeping changes (“we must build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems”) he envisages. Talk like this is silly and irritating, but it’s not frightening, or not as frightening as phoney populists like Mr. Poilievre might hope. They are like their targets in this respect: both seek to, in Mr. Poilievre’s words, “prey on the fears and desperation of people” in the service of their own agendas.

Story continues below advertisement

None of this is to say that the problems identified by Mr. Schwab, Mr. Trudeau and others are not problems. Some of these, like climate change and social inequality, predate the current crisis. Others, such as the plight of those in part-time or gig employment, unable to work through the lockdown and ineligible for traditional forms of assistance, were made worse by it. If periodic pandemics are increasingly to be our lot – as globalization may have made inescapable – there’s a case for addressing the latter as part of a longer-term, “lessons learned” response to the crisis, along with improving our global public-health intelligence and stockpiling masks.

But broader proposals for change, let alone dreamy ideas of “reimagined economic systems,” should be defended on their merits, one at a time – not rushed through at one go, in the middle of a once-a-century global public-health crisis, in the hopes that people will be either too confused to notice or too scared to resist.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies