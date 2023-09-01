Open this photo in gallery: An unidentified woman visits the memorial for victims of Swissair Flight 111 near Peggy's Cove, N.S., on Sept. 1, 2000. The ill-fated jet crashed off the coast of Nova Scotia on Sept. 2, 1998, claiming 229 lives.ANDREW VAUGHAN/The Canadian Press

Gina Leola Woolsey is the author of Fifteen Thousand Pieces: A Medical Examiner’s Journey Through Disaster.

Sept. 2 marks the 25th anniversary of the Swissair Flight 111 disaster, when a commercial aircraft travelling from New York to Geneva crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Nova Scotia, not far from the iconic Peggys Cove lighthouse. There were no survivors.

A moment of disbelief followed by years of grief flowed from the shock and immense loss – 229 people died in the crash. A quarter-century and many memorials later, is there still a need to commemorate the loss of life? Where does the grief go?

I didn’t know much about the plane crash, or the lengthy investigation that followed, until I met Dr. John Butt, Nova Scotia’s chief medical examiner at the time, at a dinner in Vancouver about a decade ago. In that role, his work included the identification and repatriation of remains in the days and months after the crash.

Before long, I was meeting John weekly for chats and building a narrative structure of his life in my mind. I remember the first naive questions I asked him about the profundity of death. It became clear quickly that the victims were the work, but not the focus. Though he studied corpses to uncover crucial facts of final moments, John’s most powerful stories were those where he touched the lives of the living, the ones struggling to make sense of tragedy. Pat Bruni-Job, an investigator who spent years assessing death scenes as the eyes and ears of the medical examiner’s office, said it best: “To be in someone’s presence in their darkest hours is a privilege. Because we meet them at the heart. We don’t meet them in the mind.” Fresh grief will lay you bare.

John has a box, his Swissair box, filled with the paper detritus and old pictures from this pivotal time in his life. He kept it hidden deep in a closet, not wanting to relive the memories, but unable to let them go completely. Eventually, I began work on a book about John’s life and the Swissair disaster. I was two years into my research before he dug the box out for me to see. Talismans are physical manifestations of our psychic scars.

I recorded countless hours of interviews with people who were touched by the tragedy: Bob Conrad, a local tuna fisherman, who launched his boat into the dark water at Peggys Cove to search for survivors after hearing a report on the news of a plane down in his workplace and backyard; David Wilkins, an ophthalmologist from California, who lost his 19-year-old son Monte in the crash; Ron Jeppesen, the supervisor of construction services for Nova Scotia Public Works at the time, who was charged with the unimaginable task of building a morgue in an airplane hangar, essentially overnight. Everyone I’ve spoken to in Nova Scotia, provided they are old enough, has a story about where they were and what they were doing when the plane crashed. Many around St. Margarets Bay heard the shock wave generated by the impact. Some even saw the plane before it lost power. They were all, without a doubt, changed by the enormity of the event.

Every year for many years, mourners met for Swissair memorial events hosted by the Nova Scotia government at one or both of the dedicated memorial sites around St. Margarets Bay. When we pour our grief into one another and bear witness, the sharing lightens the load. We design rituals and build monuments together, recognizing the ubiquitous nature of loss. As mortals, death defines us; as humans, grief unites us.

After the disaster, grief became the hundreds of names chiselled on the giant granite tombstone at the Swissair Memorial Site in Bayswater. Grief became brotherhoods, and communities, and new connections. Grief became a shared story of survival and compassion. Commemoration of loss works the scar tissue back to something pliable, and forms who we are, like the movement of tectonic plates makes mountains. We are a human landscape of the things we’ve endured. Living is a daily commemoration of those who came before, and the ones we have lost.

I called David Wilkins last week to ask for his new address in Utah so I could send him a copy of the book. He isn’t attending a memorial this year; if one is being held, he doesn’t know. Bob Conrad passed away a few years ago. I recently spoke to his wife, Peggy. She doesn’t think about the crash much any more, but she misses her husband immensely. New wounds obscure the old. Life goes on and we are carried forward by the waves of time. Grief becomes us.