Open this photo in gallery A dogsits on a deserted platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, India, on March 25, 2020. Rafiq Maqbool/The Associated Press

The blooming novel coronavirus pandemic has forced India to react to the fast-evolving situation – and despite being the world’s second-most populous country, it has been relatively quick with its measures.

State governments have imposed curfews and sealed borders and, as a result, the numbers have been relatively low: about 700 cases and 16 deaths have been reported, mostly confined to people who had travelled abroad, and those who had been in contact with them. The World Health Organization praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for grounding domestic and international flights and screening all arrivals.

That all looks relatively simple now, compared with the task at hand: keeping 1.3 billion Indians at home for 21 days.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi announced a countrywide lockdown, the world’s largest. The stakes will be of a similar scale: If it works, it can change the course of the coronavirus epidemic, sparing the country the ravages seen in China and Europe by lowering the numbers of affected people, allowing the government to buy time and reducing pressure on the health system. If it fails, or only partially succeeds in breaking the chain of transmission – resulting in the virus erupting inside India’s teeming cities and slums, before spreading to vulnerable rural areas – the consequences will be shattering.

The conditions are potentially explosive. India’s people are naturally gregarious, and often chafe at rules. Communal living is the norm, often with three generations living together. Empty spaces are a rarity, and crowds are everywhere in India – at temples and mosques, in markets and malls, on the streets and in parks. In the slums, families are packed even more tightly. Indeed, India’s population density is 464 per square kilometre, compared with China’s population density of 145 people per square kilometre.

More than 60 million people live in unsanitary and congested slums, making physical distancing impossible. Many areas have no running water, effectively making instructions to wash hands frequently a joke to millions. As one slum dweller told me, “On some days I have to skip bathing because I need to save water for cooking.”

But if Indians do not stay inside, an upsurge in cases is likely to follow – and India is simply unequipped to handle this. In his Tuesday speech, Mr. Modi warned Indians that even developed countries with the best health-care systems in the world were struggling. What chance does India have with only one doctor for every 11,600 patients, one hospital bed for every 1,826 people, and 40,000 ventilators for the whole country? If the coronavirus were to spread to the villages, people would die in the fields.

India woke up on Wednesday to a sweeping lockdown of its 1.3 billion people, one of the world's most ambitious efforts to fight the coronavirus, but the order didn't stop crowds of people thronging to stock up at grocery shops and chemists. Gloria Tso reports. Reuters

Few doubt the necessity of a lockdown. What is uncertain is whether the government can provide enough essential supplies. Mr. Modi’s track record on this front is not inspiring. His zealous 2017 demonetization plan, by which his government devalued high currency notes, was announced like some Napoleonic mission, but its implementation was abysmal and caused untold hardship to millions of poor and vulnerable Indians.

For the rich and middle class, staying at home and not earning is manageable. But India’s poor need to have enough to eat and survive for the next three weeks without being able to earn a single rupee. More than 300 million Indians live below the poverty line. Drivers, maids, carpenters, electricians, artisans and street vendors buy just enough food with the money earned each day. They have no reserves, either of cash or supplies. The first thing you notice on entering a poor Indian’s house is the total absence of processed or preserved foods: no tins, packets, boxes or jars. As a result, the poor fear that if the coronavirus does not kill them, hunger will.

The Indian state typically leaves the needy to fend for themselves. In this crisis, the poor must be looked after because, if they start disobeying the restrictions, the consequences do not bear thinking about.

Story continues below advertisement

The good news is that the initial response to Mr. Modi’s lockdown announcement has been surprisingly encouraging. His message – that Indians have to stay at home and practise physical distancing to save themselves, their families and their country – seems to have hit home. But India still does not know the scale of its coronavirus crisis – much less testing has been done there than in the United States and in Europe – and so buy in is just the start.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.