Joe Belliveau is the executive director of Doctors Without Borders/MSF Canada

Last week, a series of deadly aerial assaults and shelling attacks, which were undoubtedly conducted by Syrian government forces, devastated Idlib, one of the last remaining areas in Syria still not under the control of the government.

The attackers drew no distinction between military and civilian targets: On Tuesday, when bombs and shells began to rain down in places such as Idlib city and the town of Mareet Misrin, they fell on schools, kindergartens and other places where hundreds of people, including whole families, had sought shelter and safety. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forcibly displaced from their homes in northwest Syria in recent months.

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provides support for primary and secondary health care in hospitals around Idlib and Aleppo. As the attacks began on Tuesday, three MSF-supported hospitals began reporting a sudden influx of dead and wounded. “It was a difficult, bloody and rough day,” a surgeon at Idlib Surgical Hospital told the MSF support team. “Fifty per cent [of patients and casualties received] were children and women. It was a hysterical situation in the city, along with the sound of bombings and the sound of sirens leading people to a state of panic.”

Medical staff also recounted how they themselves were seemingly in the line of fire, with shells striking within 100 metres of two of the hospitals MSF supports, injuring some medical staff.

This is an abomination. The Geneva Conventions, the international rules of war, are clear: Targeting – or even failing to protect – civilians, medical caregivers or civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals is a crime. Syria and its allies such as Russia are legally bound by these conventions. The attacks in Idlib, launched in densely populated civilian areas among already displaced and vulnerable people and in the middle of winter, violate the most basic principles of humanity and blatantly flout the framework that we as members of the international community have built to prevent the worst atrocities of conflict.

The travesty of the Idlib attacks this week resonate particularly hard with those of us whose work it is to deliver humanitarian medical care to people in crisis. As my colleague Cristian Reynders, who is MSF’s field co-ordinator in northwest Syria, told us this week, “This is our job, our purpose. And we are doing it… But what can we do when hospitals are being bombed? Just [watch] as spectators?... We are facing – we can call it a human crisis, a humanity crisis, I don’t know.”

It would be easy to dismiss these sentiments, and the appeals of MSF and others to the principles of international humanitarian law, as naive. After all, the war in Syria has been the scene of relentless slaughter for almost a decade now, with millions displaced and no shortage of horrific acts attributed to all sides of the conflict and their international allies. In every instance of previously unprecedented brutality that our teams and those they support have witnessed in Syria, MSF has called upon all parties to the conflict to stop attacking civilians and to respect the rules of war. We have done so at every level, and at every multinational forum available, including at the UN Security Council. And still the atrocities continue.

We are not naive. MSF and others work around the world providing emergency care to people affected by some of the worst humanitarian crises, including in places caught up in seemingly intractable violence and conflict. We come face to face with the human capacity for brutality on a daily basis.

Fighting for a space of humanity in the midst of war is everything we stand for. The global consensus on international humanitarian law and the rules of war that were developed last century help protect our work saving lives even in the world’s worst crisis zones. By standing up for basic humanitarian principles and the rules of war, Canada and other governments can demonstrate their commitment to one of the cornerstones of our international order: the protection of non-combatants in a war.

MSF cannot stop the bombing taking place right now in Idlib. We can treat the wounded, and we can cry out in frustration. But we cannot stop the assaults. Neither can the Canadian government on its own, or Canadians themselves.

Others, however, can. We can and should hold them to account for their actions, and continue to insist that even war has rules – and that we are determined to uphold them.

