Sheila Liming is an associate professor at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. She is the author of Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time.

A group of people meet for dinner at a house located somewhere in the Hollywood Hills. There’s some awkwardness – romantic feelings resurface, a surprise guest shows up – but it’s okay, there’s plenty of red wine to make up for it. Then, about 90 minutes later, most of the guests are dead.

This is the plot of The Invitation, a 2015 horror movie about a dinner party gone wrong. But the film marks only one instance in what is actually a burgeoning genre: there’s Would You Rather (2012), about a high-stakes dinner party game that pits attendees against each other; Coherence (2014), where dinner party guests are terrorized by the discovery of their own doppelgangers; and, more recently, The Menu (2022), about an elite restaurant experience that traps diners on a remote island as violence unfolds.

But why dinner parties? What makes them so useful to the horror genre?

The answer has to do with hanging out, by which I mean killing time in the company of others. For adults, it functions like play does for children. The point is not to have a point; instead, it’s all about resisting clearly defined agendas.

Many of us, though, are all too familiar with the opposite, where hanging out becomes a serious enterprise and starts to feel like a contest. This can happen at dinner parties, especially, because of the way that those occasions call attention to the divisions between host and guest. The standard venue for a dinner party is, after all, somebody’s home. And the horror is that of entering into someone else’s version of domesticity.

My partner and I often reminisce about a dinner party we attended many years ago. The memories of that night still linger, like old wine stains on white linen. Back then, we were new to town and new to dating each other. We had been invited to dinner at the home of a couple that my partner knew through his work at a local video store. Other staff members from the store were going to be in attendance, too, and we were looking to make new friends. What transpired, though, were not the beginnings of new friendships, but a set of impediments to future ones.

The dinner party hosts had very firm ideas about how the evening ought to be run. They had devised an agenda, on paper, outlining various activities – and, as the evening wore on, they refused to deviate from it. Predinner drinks on the porch were to be enjoyed for exactly 40 minutes, at which point the enchiladas would come out of the oven and we would all move onto the next activity.

The lack of freedom and improvisation put all of us attendees on edge. When my partner and I tried to leave early, we were told that it was not yet time and that we had to stay. Needless to say, it was a miserable evening that resorted in our avoiding the hosts from that point on, until we moved to a different side of the city.

A key quality of play, for children, is spontaneity. Children learn how to be in the world – how to anticipate risks or experience joy – through improvisation. Hanging out ought to figure in adult life the same way that play figures in childhood. Both involve practices that are meant to revive and restore energy.

But while we are quick to grant children their rights to playtime, we are often hesitant to do the same thing for ourselves, as adults. We sideline the need for mature sociality in the name of work, family, responsibilities and errands. We make promises about getting together, grabbing coffee, or having others over for dinner that we fail to act on.

What results from that procrastination is often a guilty conscience, or the feeling that the situation must be fixed through an offering such as a dinner party. It’s that feeling that turns the prospect of a dinner party into a duty – for everyone involved. It also sharpens that old contrast between host and guest, making it more pronounced and uncomfortable. The ground upon which a dinner party takes place is rarely neutral territory, and that means that someone has to cede control (or else may feel like they are ceding control) by entering it. All of this works against the idea of improvisation, which is both sacred to hanging out and a crucial part of its enjoyment.

Dinner parties can be a minefield, and that helps to explain their function within the horror genre. But they can also be a delight and provide a low-stakes way of merging the inevitable – like the act of basic nourishment – with the unknown and unexpected. When we enter into the space of a dinner party, we become conscious of the fact that we may not get to call the shots. That can be terrifying, for some. But there is also growth to be found in that kind of unfamiliarity.

For example, I once found myself at a dinner party in Winnipeg in the company of strangers. I remember entering the room in search of a familiar face. And, for a second, I thought I had found one. A woman was beckoning to me, inviting me to come sit by her side. She was wearing stylish rimmed glasses and a colourful cashmere wrap, and I thought I recognized her from somewhere. Her behaviour, meanwhile, seemed to indicate something similar on her part.

We fell into conversation and enjoyed a long, elaborate meal that had been planned to highlight Indigenous ingredients, such as puffed wild rice. Together, we talked over each course while a local scholar lectured to us about Métis history, and a lone fiddler played jigs and reels. It was a wonderful evening.

It was only at the end of the meal that this woman and I realized we had never actually met before. We had each mistaken the other for someone we thought we knew, and we had each been wrong.

But by that point, it didn’t matter any more. We’d spent hours talking and growing comfortable in each other’s presence. We parted that night as new friends. I left the dinner party with her number stored in my phone, thinking about how all it took was a bit of false familiarity to make a strange situation feel less strange.

If the horror of the dinner party hinges on a horror of the unexpected – new people, new food, new experiences, new situations – then all that is required to enjoy one is an appetite for novelty and a willingness to hang out.