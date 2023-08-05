W. J. Smart is a Toronto writer. His forthcoming collection of essays is titled On Laughter’s Edge.

A coyote at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Ont. in April 2012.

At 3 a.m. it starts. Traditionally, this is the scariest time of the night – the period when the sleeper’s personal demons come out from under the bed. If you’re an insomniac and cinephile, you know this is the hour of the wolf.

In my neighbourhood it’s a little different – especially on Wednesdays. Three a.m. on Wednesday morning, about five hours before garbage pickup, brings the hour of the coyote. At this time, I can look down from my bedroom window and see what every urban coyote knows: Some of those garbage cans have really tight lids, others … not so much.

Also, coyotes don’t look both ways before they cross the road. This morning’s visitor trots out to a spot in the middle of the intersection and stops amid the white traffic lines which during the day direct vehicles, schoolkids and suspicious dogs sniffing the night’s traces.

This coyote is a silvery alien, a ghost with hard edges. It is in no hurry. After one formal full body rotation, the position is assumed: skinny front legs close together, long hairs touching, thick back legs spread for traction, pointed head thrown back perpendicular to the spine like sculpture. There’s a couple of throat-clearing yips, then one long icy howl over the rooftops. This one is so loud that more bedroom lights go on – a Jack London-type Call of the Wild. It’s coyote practice – right here in my own neck of the woods. It sounds even more startling if you’re in your pyjamas.

I was born in this community. Back then, there were no coyotes in schoolyards during ball hockey. Nowadays, at lunch hour, the coyotes hang around on the margins of schoolyards (I’ve seen this.). At dawn subway stations, they’re told to “scat!” by preoccupied folks rushing to work. They’ve transformed the neighbourhood well beyond the sparrows and squirrels, the feral cats in the alleys.

And coyotes are just the vanguard for other wilderness fugitives moving into the city.

The local cemetery, opened in 1892, now features (and advertises) vigils of sad-eyed deer. Standing a respectful distance from the bereaved, the deer families know how to be appropriate during a human burial.

Below the cemetery runs the mighty Humber River. Foxes huddle underneath picnic tables at river’s edge. Deer stare behind the folks photographing the autumn salmon run. I once spotted a large buck, a four pointer, leaping up the river bank, turning to me and staring. It felt like the scene out of The Deer Hunter.

In urban areas around the world, wildlife is reclaiming what was once theirs. In Britain, foxes, which used to be hunted over hill and dale by the horsey set and their dogs, now appear in large numbers – about 10,000 in London alone. In Germany, the debate is over the influx of the Waschbären “wash bears” – North American raccoons but much larger, more scary. In Italy, it’s masses of birds: falcons glare down from the park poplars; modern Romans complain and wonder at the millions of starlings swooshing back and forth over the Baths of Caracalla or the Villa Borghese and white clad workers with bullhorns walk about underneath the starling formations and move them on to the next neighbourhood and away from tourists’ eyes.

So. Why the quiet movement from the forest to the sidewalks?

For one thing, the food is better.

At the local playground just around the corner from my house, right underneath the signs warning of coyotes, rows of delicatessen meats are purposefully laid out on paper towel: overlapping ham slices, salami, ribs from the BBQ. (Everyone suspects the culprit, but it wouldn’t stand up in court.) Fact: Coyotes will eat mortadella. By morning, the only thing left is the parsley.

Around here, there are three versions of the DON’T FEED THE WILDLIFE signs. One sign offers instructions on how to snitch on your neighbours if you see them feeding the wildlife. The signs attached to school playground fences show a different picture of a coyote, this one a smaller one, bit more cuddly. Until recently, our community was one of those where a police car was a rare appearance. Now, the cops regularly drive by, slowly like in the movies, windows rolled down, eyes peeled for the bylaw-breakers, always too late.

It’s been a couple of years now (and a lot of deli meat) and it’s just not working in my neighbourhood. “YOUR HANDOUT IS HARMFUL!” reads another sign. Until the coyotes learn to read, the signs will go unheeded by some citizens.

What happens to humans when suddenly facing an urban wild animal? To stare into the eyes of a creature, so different, so similar? “Zero at the bone” was the way poet Emily Dickinson (1865) described her reaction to suddenly spotting a snake in the wrong place. Truth is, there is an element of the marvellous attached to the shock of it. And when the confrontation is neutral and occasional, the experience is enhanced. This is what it looks like, up close, the wild thing.

Is the surreptitious feeding of the city’s new wildlife short-sighted – or is it part of a reformation of emotional life in some citizens? I’m thinking about it. Henceforth, on my Wednesday night vigils, I might wait for 3 a.m. to put the garbage out, no bungie cords. Or I could tiptoe downstairs, out on to the veranda and cross the road just to intensify the experience, to be able to count the legendary stripes on the tiger, sort of. From a safe distance, I could toss some mortadella and see what happens.

On the other hand, other insomniacs up and down this street might see me. I’m still at that stage where I’m afraid of what they might think.

Just human nature, I guess.