If you spend time on Hockey Canada’s website, you’ll come across information on all sorts of programs aimed at improving the lives of boys and girls in Canada.

Like Pink Shirt Day to end bullying.

The program, created in partnership with Telus, talks about promoting the best things about sport: ethics, honour and teamwork. They even gave the initiative a snappy promotional tag: The Code.

The idea being that when you sign The Code you agree to help end online bullying and harassment of others.

It’s ironic, of course, because the “Code” in hockey has other meanings. It says, for instance, that under certain circumstances you must fight. But a bigger part of the Code is silence: as a good teammate you keep your mouth shut about what happens inside and outside the dressing room.

That Code apparently also extends to organizations that govern the game like Hockey Canada, which wants us to believe it is there for the betterment of the sport, there to instill in our children the notions of honour and high moral conduct.

And it’s an utter sham.

Hockey Canada is ensnared in arguably the biggest scandal of its existence. It’s been revealed that it tried to quietly pay off a woman alleged to have been gang raped by eight players who had been attending a Hockey Canada fundraiser in London, Ont., in June, 2018. That is until TSN’s Rick Westhead disclosed it.

A statement filed in court by the woman’s lawyers outlined in horrific detail allegations of the degradation and abuse that she suffered at the hands of these men, including forced oral and vaginal sex. She said she was ordered to have a shower after the long ordeal was over, ostensibly to wash away any evidence.

She sought $3.55-million in damages. She was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement. We don’t know how much money Hockey Canada paid to buy her silence.

We do know that players at the fundraiser included members of the world junior hockey team that won a gold medal six months earlier. We also know several of the players from that team are now in the NHL, which has announced it is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

The federal government recently announced it is freezing its funding to Hockey Canada until it gets more answers about what happened here. We know that Hockey Canada did employ a third-party to investigate the alleged incident but that investigation was never completed, nor released. The players who possibly would have been involved in the gang rape were not compelled by Hockey Canada to co-operate.

If you were a corporate sponsor of this organization would you want to continue that partnership?

On Tuesday, Scotiabank announced it is suspending its association with Hockey Canada. This is a huge blow, as Scotiabank was one of its bigger sponsors. But as a company that employs thousands of women in this country and around the world, the bank could no longer in good conscience maintain an association with an organization whose behaviour in this case has been reprehensible and undermines the very values it purports to be cultivating.

Now, it will be interesting to see who is next.

Hockey Canada has a long list of sponsors that have been an integral part of their funding base. They include Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, Bauer, Tempur Sealy, Esso, TSN, Chevrolet, Lordco and Telus.

They all sign cheques to help support an organization whose leadership has overseen what is a national disgrace, pure and simple. Hockey Canada wants this all to go away. They want to protect the identities of the players who might have been involved in this alleged crime because it might ruin their careers, might upset their mothers, sisters, girlfriends or wives.

Yes, wouldn’t it be terrible if the world found out that these people Hockey Canada has held up as heroes, were anything but. If we found out that they are, in fact, massive frauds and potential criminals to boot.

I think the companies that still have a connection with Hockey Canada – the Essos, the Tim Hortons, the Canadian Tires – need to think long and hard about what that says about their corporate ideals and standards. What it says to the thousands of women they employ, who go to work each day to help them make profits.

Are they happy to continue funding an organization that tried to cover up an alleged gang rape by buying the silence of the victim?

Kudos to Scotiabank for recognizing just how terrible the optics of that looked. Now, we’ll see if other companies in this country make the same stand for women in their organizations and across the country.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.