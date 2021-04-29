 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The killing of Abraham Natanine echoes a grim chapter in RCMP history

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Sixteen years ago, 22-year-old Ian Bush lost his life in an RCMP jail in Houston, B.C.

At the time, the details of what occurred were sketchy. The Mounties said a scuffle broke out in a cell between Mr. Bush and the officer who arrested him for having an open beer in public. Somehow, the young man ended up being shot in the back of the head.

The small logging town was stunned. What happened? Was it murder? Self-defence? Did the officer’s gun go off accidentally?

Story continues below advertisement

Months went by without any answers from the RCMP from their investigation into what happened. “It takes long because it takes long,” Staff Sergeant John Ward said when asked why their probe was dragging on for months. “The public doesn’t have a right to know anything.”

It was a statement that would reverberate for years afterward and put the Mounties on the defensive when it came to their often-cavalier approach toward sharing information with the public.

I was reminded of my time reporting on this sorry episode in the force’s history as I read a front-page story in Tuesday’s Globe and Mail about the killing of an Inuk man last May. Abraham Natanine, a 31-year-old a father of five, was shot to death in his Nunavut home by police. The Ottawa Police Service handled the investigation into what took place; in April, it cleared the two officers involved.

All the RCMP has ever said is that their officers responded to a disturbance call at Mr. Natanine’s residence. The Mounties said the situation escalated to the point Mr. Natanine retrieved “a weapon.” That’s when he was shot. Police said they couldn’t say more beyond that because it could taint other reviews down the road, including a coroner’s inquest.

This claim is patently absurd.

A coroner’s inquest could be three or four years away. There have been plenty held in Canada over the years following the release of information far more detailed than what has so far been provided by the Ottawa police and the RCMP. Impartial juries can always be found.

Jerry Natanine, the father of the man who was shot, said police told him his son had threatened the officers with a knife. A short video taken by Michelle Illauq, showing her husband Abraham lying on the floor after being shot, does not indicate a knife anywhere near him.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Illauq’s request for a copy of the Ottawa Police Service investigation was denied. Apparently, she has to just accept the word of the RCMP and the Ottawa Police Service that her partner is dead because an officer acted in self-defence.

But we have become conditioned to treat initial police statements about their conduct with suspicion. In so many cases, they are later exposed as lies or at least gross distortions of the truth, often thanks to video recordings taken by bystanders. George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis is the most shocking recent example.

The RCMP wouldn’t be able to get away with this if the shooting of Mr. Natanine had occurred in a big Canadian city. Imagine he was shot in Toronto, and the incident drew outrage and condemnation and protest. You better believe there would be details provided to the public. This should be the default, and in fact, in some places, it is: Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. both provide far more detailed information about shooting deaths involving the police than has been released in this case. And there is never a concern that these facts are going to compromise any subsequent inquiries.

Ms. Illauq’s lawyer, Qajaq Robinson, told The Globe that her client has been provided with no details about what the Ottawa Police Services’ review considered, or what the forensics examination discovered. She’d like to know who evaluated all of the information. That is pretty basic material to which any family member who has lost a loved one at the hands of the police should have access to.

If the RCMP are so confident in the innocence of its members in this incident, then it should have no hesitancy in releasing the Ottawa Police Service’s report. There are absolutely no grounds for continuing to keep it from Mr. Natanine’s family.

Nor should this state of affairs be acceptable to the government of Nunavut, which should be demanding full disclosure from the Mounties, nor should it be acceptable to the federal government, which could remedy this situation with one phone call.

Story continues below advertisement

There can’t be two levels of justice and accountability in Canada – one for the big cities, and another for those who live in the Far North. The circumstances in this case wouldn’t be acceptable in Ontario, and they shouldn’t be acceptable in Nunavut – or anywhere in Canada.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies