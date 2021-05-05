 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The lack of consequences for COVID-19 rulebreakers is infuriating

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Anti-lockdown and anti-mask protesters take part in a rally outside the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on April 12, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Most Canadians have had the decency and good sense to abide by public-health guidelines and ancillary laws designed to protect them from contracting COVID-19.

It hasn’t been easy. But what has been particularly infuriating is the manner in which many of these laws have been “enforced.” (We use the term loosely.) The penalties associated with many of these edicts are grossly insufficient, when they’re imposed at all.

And then there are fines attached to some orders that seem completely out of whack with the crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Is my area going back into COVID-19 lockdown? A guide to restrictions across Canada

A few examples.

In a Vancouver courtroom last week, a provincial court judge sentenced a man who had been organizing large private parties in his sprawling downtown condo (replete with stripper poles and a DJ) in defiance of public-health orders to one day in jail, 18 months of probation, a $5,000 fine and 50 hours of community service.

Justice Ellen Gordon said that what Mohammad Movassaghi did in organizing these gatherings was “a crime, not a party,” and compared it to selling fentanyl on the street. She said if someone who was infected was at his party passed it on to others, including elderly grandparents, the result could be deadly. Someone may have died as a consequence of his party, which would make him guilty of manslaughter, she said.

This was a jurist after my own heart, I thought, someone who puts the seriousness of this disease in perspective. Then why only one day in jail? The judge said she would have imposed a “period of incarceration” much longer if the Crown had asked for it. It didn’t. That is as maddening as it is bewildering.

Now, let’s travel eastward where a Tillsonburg, Ont., golf-course operator is facing a potential $10-million fine – yes, you read that right – for opening in defiance of provincial pandemic restrictions.

This is a completely absurd.

I don’t condone what the golf-course operator did, but I share his frustration. Golf courses have proven to be one of the safest places you can be during the pandemic. Other than a couple of months at the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, golf courses in British Columbia have been open for business and have operated safely, amid a range of protocols that prevent unnecessary contact and keep people at a safe distance. Courses have been accommodating record numbers of players.

Story continues below advertisement

The golf-course closures in Ontario are part of a broader crackdown on outdoor recreational activities that is nonsensical. Tennis and basketball courts, golf courses and skateboard parks aren’t the types of settings that are going to easily drive infection. They have all been open in B.C. with no ill effect.

What Ontario is doing is completely unfair to a populace that is tired and frustrated and needs these types of refuges. To deny them that is just mean. To potentially fine someone $10-million for wanting to give people that opportunity is a farce.

Finally, we head back west, this time to Alberta, where infection rates are among the highest in the world. Premier Jason Kenney has imposed many restrictions on gatherings but hasn’t gone far enough for many. You would think any open defiance of public-health laws at this time would be met with stern consequences.

Open defiance like, say, a rodeo organized to protest COVID-19 restrictions that drew thousands of people to the town of Bowden over the weekend. Scenes on social media from the event were shocking. People sitting cheek by jowl in the stands, nary a mask in sight. The well-publicized event was held Saturday and Sunday.

You would have expected the leader of a province in the grips of an unprecedented public-health crisis to call for the full weight of the law to come down on those who put the event together. In fact, you might have expected the police to have broken the thing up. But no. They were present but didn’t write a single ticket.

So far, it appears the only reprisals the organizers will receive is a tongue-lashing from the premier, who called the event “disturbing” and a “slap in the face” to those Albertans who have been observing the rules.

Story continues below advertisement

Boy, with those types of consequences there won’t be another anti-COVID rodeo for at least a week.

Many Canadians are understandably jaded when it comes to so many aspects of the pandemic. And one of the things that has irked them most is the haphazard and mostly insufficient manner in which rule breakers have been treated.

Many have put lives at risk and never really paid a price for it.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies