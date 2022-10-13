A homeless camp is set up in a park area of Chinatown in Edmonton on June 15. Edmonton police said there has been an increasing trend of violence, disorder, and property crime in areas including Chinatown, the downtown, and the transit system.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Michael Enders is a freelance writer based in Edmonton.

It’s 4 p.m. on a weekday, and I am almost home from running errands. I pull up to my street to see a fire truck and ambulance in front of my house, emergency lights flashing.

After the shock wears off, I realize everyone in my home is okay. Soon after, I get a knock on my door. It’s my neighbour checking on me. We both know the neighbour who has drawn the emergency vehicles, and sadly it is not a surprise to either of us. Yet another person caught in the grips of the community’s drug crisis. (Though thankfully, this neighbour returned from the hospital a few days later.)

This type of emergency is common in my neighbourhood close to Edmonton’s downtown core, near Commonwealth Stadium. So, too, are the frequent thefts and break-ins. As I approach 10 years living here, I have watched as crime has risen and social problems have escalated. And a lack of enforcement or police protection can only make you feel like you are on your own.

After a spate of violent and deadly incidents in Chinatown – only 10 blocks from where I live – city council announced $1-million in funding toward a “post-COVID vibrancy fund” for the neighbourhood, including money for businesses to hire private security. That was after Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro’s decision to invoke his powers under the provincial Police Act to compel the city to address violence on transit and in the downtown.

But throwing money at the situation with no clear plan has not helped resolve any issues. I frequent Chinatown on my way downtown and I have yet to see any private security. There are still no public washrooms in the neighbourhood, nor beautification projects, though there are more homeless tents on the streets.

Police rarely seem to respond to specific calls and often only to those considered to be higher in crime severity. Recently, the Edmonton Police Service said it planned to add 62 more officers to patrol duty to boost police presence in the downtown. However, those changes have yet to take effect.

Most people in my area have cameras and motion-sensor lights on their homes, but it does not seem to deter trespassers. Report such incidents to the police, and they will document them for their records – handy statistics for the service come budget time. But still no officers come to the door.

My neighbourhood also sees a lot of homelessness because of its proximity to the river valley, several year-round shelters and the stadium that serves as a seasonal shelter in winter. This has led to more loitering, as well as crimes of opportunity. Police are well aware of the situation, but are so often forced to prioritize life or death situations over such “petty crimes” because they are extremely limited in what resources they have available.

It can be hard to sleep at night when the littlest sound has your eyes wide open and a hand on a nearby object, knowing no one is there to protect you. You wonder if you will wake up the next day to discover something in or outside of your home has been vandalized or taken. Even the car in the driveway or garage.

Public transit is no better. I used to commute daily to work from the Stadium station to Southgate and then onward. I have witnessed assaults, drug abuse, public defecation, loitering and even thefts. I have learned to ignore it and keep to myself. But it has still made me – a 300-pound, six-foot-three man – nervous.

I have recorded such incidents on my phone and even called police. But the only time I received a response from emergency personnel was after I administered naloxone to a man overdosing in a park playground.

One answer to the lack of law enforcement could be for residents to form our own neighbourhood watch groups. But such efforts can also face hurdles. I tried to start such a group in my area last year. Only three neighbours ever expressed interest and even they later backed out.

If we as neighbours of Downtown Edmonton can get to know one another and be watchful over each other and our properties, then maybe that can serve as enough of a neighbourhood watch of its own.

We can continue to report suspicious activity to police, for their records, but we can also do more. When we hear a scream – day or night – we can be more vigilant and permit ourselves to be nosy. Just as my neighbour did for me when she saw flashing lights of emergency vehicles in front of my home, we can all take the time to check on our neighbours and ensure everything is okay.

Solving crime and feeling safe is not on the police alone. It is on each and every one of us. The more we work together, the more we can have an effect. After all, home is what we make it. And this community is home to all of us.