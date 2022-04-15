David Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of U.S. politics. He teaches at McGill University’s Max Bell School of Public Policy in Montreal

There are the historical lessons we know – and there are historical lessons we heed.

We do more of the former, of course, than the latter. But practitioners of statecraft, and the commentators who second-guess them, traffic often in the Lesson of Munich (”Don’t appease aggressors,” from the European democracies facing Hitler’s lust for land, 1938) and the Lessons of Vietnam (”Don’t engage in a war without public support, and beware of confusing the motives of ideologues with the motives of patriots,” from American presidents stubbornly retaining their commitment to a faraway, unpopular conflict, 1965-75).

Though the war in Ukraine is less than two months old, some of the conflict’s lessons already are clear – and ready for a future generation to learn or, just as likely, flout.

Some we already knew, such as having a motivated army is sometimes as effective, at least in the short term, as having a big army, from the Finns in the Winter War of 1939-40, and from the North Vietnamese a generation ago. Here are some others we are in the process of learning, or re-learning:

Don’t come up with a flimsy historical rationale for a nakedly aggressive impulse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has argued that Ukraine isn’t really a country and that his “special military operation” is designed to weed out Nazis (or their dangerous neo-Nazi ideological heirs) from one of the former Soviet republics. He has not abandoned that rhetoric even though there hasn’t been a real Nazi presence in Ukraine since 1945, when many Ukrainians fought with the Soviets against the Nazis in the Second World War, and the country is currently led by a Jewish President.

When Mr. Putin says he is de-nazifying Ukraine he is talking nonsense, says Omer Bartov, a Brown University professor of European history. “This is an attempt by Putin to go back to the glorious memories of the Second World War and to rationalize his own aggression.”

Don’t expect your rosy assumptions to be redeemed.

Remember, in short, that rose bushes have thorns. Mr. Putin, and the Russian military aides who misled him. thought that the Ukrainians would rise up in support of the invaders, only to find that they stood in brutal, bitter opposition to them. He was thinking of the French villagers who greeted the Canadian, British and American forces that landed on the Normandy beaches in 1944, instead of the Iraqis whom George W. Bush thought would embrace the Americans in the second Gulf War – or the Afghans who resisted the Russians beginning in 1979.

Take seriously the claims of people whose assertions you might be inclined to dismiss.

Okay, maybe not Harold Camping, with his multiple predictions that the end of the world was nigh. (The American Christian radio host was wrong on May 21, 2011, and again on Oct. 21, 2011.) But people with substantial followings (or nuclear weapons) should be heeded, or their views at least examined carefully. Hitler wasn’t bluffing in Mein Kampf. Nor was Donald Trump when, on Dec. 19, 2020, he tweeted, “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Mr. Putin sent real signals when, at the 2007 Munich Security Conference, he vented his resentment at NATO, the West and, in particular, the United States. He deplored the dominance of America as “one type of situation, namely one centre of authority, one centre of force, one centre of decision‐making … [a] world in which there is one master, one sovereign” – a circumstance his adventure in Ukraine is aimed in part at overturning.

According to his memoir, Robert M. Gates, who was defence secretary to George W. Bush, told the president after the speech that “the West, and particularly the United States, had badly underestimated the magnitude of the Russian humiliation in losing the Cold War.”

Six years later, Mr. Putin expressed hopes that Eurasia might become a “major geopolitical zone” and he spoke of Russia’s “genetic code” – a phrase with chilling echoes of Hitler’s Germany.

Today’s crises beget tomorrow’s.

The truth is that history actually does march on, and it carries its wounds and its wounded with it.

“We think of wars beginning and ending,” said Thomas W. Dodman, a Columbia University professor who co-edited a French-language global history of war. “But we should think that war is the default template, and there are beginnings and endings of peace. Wars live on because of their lingering effects. Often the reasons for the next conflict were not fully resolved in the last one.”

In many cases, the military forces in battle have simply exhausted themselves or the fighting has come to a pause. That surely was the case in Europe in the first half of the 20th century. The Second World War was in many ways the continuation of the First World War, and historians often think of them less as two wars than as one long 30-year conflict with a brief intermission between the killing.

Your opponents want to win, too.

This is a lesson Canadians learned at Dieppe after the August, 1942, raid, when 916 died and 1,946 became prisoners of war in a tragic Second World War episode. Indeed, it is a lesson both sides learned in the First World War, and in its sequel, or resumption. It is a lesson the United States did not learn in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“America often enters wars with strong ideological grounds without a strong understanding about local politics and about the determination of the local culture to beat the invading warlords,” Jon Huntsman Jr., who served as American ambassador to Russia from 2017 to 2019, said in an interview. “This has happened to us, and the Russians have been even worse in underestimating the opposition.”

The values of the democracies may be universal after all, despite what a despot may say.

In his radio address of Jan. 20, 1940, when the Finns were still holding out against the Soviets, Winston Churchill saluted the vastly outnumbered warriors as “superb, nay, sublime, in the jaws of peril.” He continued, with words that resonate even more so this spring: “Finland shows what free men can do. The service rendered by Finland to mankind is magnificent. They have exposed, for all the world to see, the military incapacity of the Red Army and of the Red Air Force.”

In our time, the resilience of democratic values was apparent when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Canadian Parliament (“We want to live, we want to have peace”) and even more so in his remarks the following day to lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, when he spoke of Russia mounting “a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values”; when he argued that the conflict boiled down to “our right to live freely in our own country, choosing our own future”; and when he asserted that Ukrainians have “the same dreams you have, you Americans.”

And finally, remember that these lessons are often not directly applicable to all conditions and crises in the future.

The lesson of Munich – “Don’t appease aggressors” – was used by American military theorists, mistakenly thinking that Communists would overrun Southeast Asia if they weren’t stopped in Vietnam. But perhaps the nostrum of refusing concessions to strongmen is a principle more applicable in the current crisis over Ukraine.

“Now that Putin has made his mistakes,” Robert Kagan, the neoconservative scholar at the Brookings Institution, wrote in the journal Foreign Affairs this month, “the question is whether the United States will continue to make its own mistakes or whether Americans will learn, once again, that it is better to contain aggressive autocracies early, before they have built up a head of steam and the price of stopping them rises.”

Of course, no one will ever know.

Lessons from history are best regarded as paths of inquiry rather than direct prescriptions for action.

And yet there is one enduring lesson of war, and it comes from Franklin Delano Roosevelt at a time when Canada and Great Britain were involved in the Second World War but when the United States still stood apart. Speaking before a joint session of Congress a year and a half before the attack on Pearl Harbor, the 32nd president asked Americans “to examine, without self-deception, the dangers which confront us.” Operating without self-deception may in the end be the most important lesson of all.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.