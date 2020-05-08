 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The Liberals are caught in a Catch-22 on gun control

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 1, 2020.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Few topics seem to vex Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals as much as gun control.

Allowed to indulge his own inclinations, Mr. Trudeau would no doubt match his words with actions. But nothing in politics is that simple and gun control is one of those files that has dogged Liberal politicians for decades. They alternately blow hot and cold depending on what riding they are in. Caught between their progressive base in urban Canada and their desire to avoid offending non-urban voters, the Liberals typically end up pleasing no one on this issue.

The Trudeau government’s move last week to ban 1,500 models and variants of what it calls “assault-style firearms” illustrates the dilemma the Liberals face. On its own, the move looks bold and courageous. Even gun-control advocates that have been fighting for this for more than three decades have been impressed.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ban is comprehensive,” said Heidi Rathjen, a graduate of Montreal’s École Polytechnique and a coordinator at PolyRemembers. The University of Montreal-affiliated engineering school had been the location of Canada’s worst mass shooting until last month’s slaying of 22 people by a gunman in Nova Scotia claimed that horrible distinction. No gun-control advocates in the country have been as determined as the survivors of La Polytechnique. After three decades, they are able to declare victory.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair clearly did his homework in drawing up the list of newly prohibited weapons. The order-in-council ban, published in the Canada Gazette, spans more than 50 pages, encompassing most known variants of semi-automatic rifles on the market. A prohibition on the future sale of these weapons will reduce the number of them in circulation.

If Mr. Trudeau is serious about his pledge “to remove these weapons from our streets,” however, he will need to go much farther than the voluntary gun-buyback program his government appears to be contemplating. He has given no indication that he intends to do so. As the leader of a minority government, Mr. Trudeau knows that his path to a majority in the next election lies in retaking non-urban ridings he lost in 2019.

That won’t be easy amid Conservative charges that the Liberals are committed to a “gun confiscation” program that would target law-abiding gun owners. Already, Alberta Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner has sponsored a petition that calls on Mr. Trudeau to undo his “decision related to confiscating legally owned firearms and instead pass legislation that will target criminals, stop the smuggling of firearms into Canada, go after those who illegally acquire firearms, and apologize to legal firearms owners in Canada.”

Conservative leadership frontrunners Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole have both signed the petition, which has so far gathered more than 120,000 signatures, and sent out fundraising emails denouncing the assault-weapons ban. “Instead of taking steps to crack down on criminal activity, Justin Trudeau is using this tragedy in Nova Scotia to advance his ideological goals,” Mr. MacKay charged in an e-mail sent out within hours of the government’s May 1 announcement.

It is clear, then, why the Liberals are so reluctant to move ahead with a mandatory buyback program that would require existing owners of the newly prohibited weapons to surrender their guns. The Liberals had already been seeking to avoid antagonizing the gun lobby by abandoning the term “assault weapons” because it was considered “disrespectful to the firearms community because it propagates fear.”

The backlash Jean Chrétien’s government faced over the introduction of the now-defunct long-gun registry, which was plagued by cost overruns, has also cooled Liberal ardours for a mandatory buyback program. To be effective, such a program would cost vastly more than government estimates. To incentivize those who possess such arms illegally, the government would need to pay them the street value for their guns.

Story continues below advertisement

The experience in New Zealand, which moved swiftly to introduce an assault-weapons ban after a shooting last year at a Christchurch mosque left 51 dead, reveals the political pitfalls of a mandatory buyback program. Critics on both sides of the gun-control debate have deemed New Zealand’s exercise a failure, having removed far fewer weapons from circulation than expected, in part because the government’s buyback terms were considered too stingy.

The opposition National Party, which had supported the Labour government’s buyback legislation, did an about-face when the program ended in December. “The Government made a mistake in targeting law-abiding firearms owners when they should have targeted the gangs,” a party spokesman said then. “The result is a lot of confusion and lack of engagement.”

For Canada’s Liberals, a mandatory buyback would present a similar minefield.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies