On New Year’s Eve, Canada’s public broadcaster offered stay-at-home television viewers a dog’s breakfast that screamed desperation. The CBC blamed “financial pressures” for its move to cancel its traditional live musical countdown to the new year. Instead, it broadcast a B-rated foreign remake of Death on the Nile, The National and a taped Just for Laughs special, as if Dec. 31 was just another boring winter night in Canada.

The uninspired New Year’s Eve line-up seemed to provide Canadians with a preview of what to expect from their public broadcaster as it moves to reduce annual expenses by $125-million and cut 600 jobs under a plan unveiled last month by CBC president Catherine Tait. More filler – and likely foreign – programming. And fewer and fewer reasons for English Canadians to bother to tune in.

It does not have to be that way.

Over at the CBC’s French-language network, Radio-Canada, the New Year’s Eve line-up was chock full of five hours of original programming that culminated with the must-see Bye Bye sketch-comedy review of 2023. This year’s Bye Bye beat expectations with memorable sketches that generated loads of online buzz, including one hilarious skit featuring a misunderstood Justin Trudeau belting out a modified version of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie, entitled “Juste Justin.”

It might not have been high-minded programming. But it was inventive and entertaining. And French-speaking Canadians lapped it up. More than 3.3 million viewers tuned in live for the Bye Bye, according to preliminary data released by Radio-Canada. The Infoman 2023 special that preceded it drew 2.75 million viewers. Both shows saw their ratings increase from 2022.

The CBC says that about 1.59 million viewers watched its New Year’s Eve line-up, according to preliminary data. Those are respectable numbers for the CBC. But they do not come close to matching those of Radio-Canada, which serves a much smaller – though arguably more captive – potential audience of francophone Canadians.

The point is that Radio-Canada faces the same “financial pressures” as the CBC – indeed, as all Canadian media – without throwing in the towel. It has managed to remain fiercely relevant, while the CBC seems engulfed in an endless internal struggle to find itself.

The diverging fortunes of the CBC and Radio-Canada are top of mind as Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge promises to deliver on a long-awaited review of the public broadcaster’s mandate and to choose a new president to replace Ms. Tait by year-end.

Sticking to a one-size-fits-all mandate for the French- and English-language networks no longer seems appropriate as they occupy starkly different positions in their respective cultural markets. Radio-Canada needs minor tweaking. The CBC requires a top-to-bottom rethink.

Whether Ms. St-Onge and the government she belongs to will demonstrate the political courage to undertake the overhaul the CBC needs remains to be seen. Each of Ms. St-Onge’s predecessors in the job since 2015 – Mélanie Joly, Pablo Rodriguez, Steven Guilbeault, and Mr. Rodriguez again – made similar promises about updating the Broadcasting Act and modernizing the CBC’s mandate. None delivered, allowing the CBC to slide dangerously closer to irrelevance.

The Liberals promised in their 2021 election platform to provide CBC/Radio-Canada with an additional $400-million over four years, on top of its annual $1.24-billion annual grant, to allow it to phase out advertising on news and public affairs programs. That promise has gone unfulfilled, and the fate of the public broadcaster’s existing government funding appears increasingly in danger.

If Ms. St-Onge is truly committed to protecting the CBC, she would be wise to rapidly order a major restructuring of the English-language network’s television, radio and online operations to reflect the 21st-century media environment in which they operate.

There is a still a solid case to be made for a public broadcaster that offers programming that private media will not or cannot provide. The Liberals could get behind an ad-free CBC that returned to its roots with programming that appealed to Canadians as citizens instead of going even further down market.

There was a time when the CBC provided a forum for rich and spirited democratic debate, where experts and ordinary citizens holding diverse points of view could express them freely. Those days are long over. But a reimagined CBC could still play a unifying role in Canadian democracy.

Ms. St-Onge has insisted the Liberals want to protect the CBC from a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre that would defund its English operations and leave arts and cultural programming to the free market. But the best way to Poilievre-proof the CBC might be to make it more relevant and indispensable to Canadian culture and democracy by handing it a mandate to raise the bar rather than aim ever lower.

For the CBC, it may be now or never.