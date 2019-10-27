Open this photo in gallery Promotional sign at Canter’s Deli for the “Maisel sandwich” in Los Angeles, California, December, 2018 Getty Images

Marc Weingarten is a Los Angeles-based journalist. He is the author of Thirsty: William Mulholland, California Water and The Real Chinatown.

Driving along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles one day, I spotted something curious. It was a long queue of young, well-groomed millennials snaking out of Art’s Delicatessen. Art’s is not anyone’s cool; an old-school deli for more than a half-century, its patrons skew toward young families and pensioners. So why the “millennial stand-along,” which is usually reserved for buzzy food startups created by Top Chef semi-finalists? I pulled over and investigated the situation on my phone.

Turns out it happened to be “Maisel Day,” named after the acclaimed Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is set in 1950s New York. To celebrate the show’s 20 Emmy nominations, Art’s was selling pastrami sandwiches for pocket change. And there were more deals in the area: McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams was serving up scoops for a quarter, the Bay Theatre was selling 51-cent movie tickets and a high-end Santa Monica spa was offering $2 manicures.

Story continues below advertisement

Even Chevron participated in the Amazon promotion by selling gas at “1950s prices,” or 30 cents a gallon here, a bargain so alluring that at dawn cars began lining up at the Santa Monica station selling the cheap petrol. By high noon, people were yelling at each other to keep the line moving, and the cops were called in to shut down what was fast turning into an unpredictable scrum.

I suppose I shouldn’t have been alarmed. After all, my local Whole Foods (the grocery chain owned by Amazon) had painted Maisel stencils in their parking spaces, and their pink tote bags were also festooned with the swirly Mrs. Maisel typography. There were also two billboards around seven storeys tall in Hollywood featuring Mrs. Maisel’s star, Rachel Brosnahan.

These events, taken together, didn’t have the feel of a media blitz. There were no news crews to be seen, perhaps because a human interest story to tag the evening news now feels like your uncle’s 78s in the attic – quaintly old-fashioned, a second-wave approach for light news. In our tech biosphere, the consumer is also the marketer; people at Art’s Deli posted the event on their Instagram accounts with Mrs. Maisel hashtags, spreading Amazon’s goodwill around the globe.

All of this was orchestrated as part of a many tentacled get-out-the-vote Emmy campaign orchestrated by the internet giant. As dusk fell on Maisel Day, thousands of posts had been uploaded to social-media accounts.

This feels like something different: a tech giant creating events that evoke corporate benevolence, that putatively “give back” at the same time they are trolling its customers’ social-media feeds to put forth a marketing campaign that has the glow of a grassroots community event. In my office, the chatter was constant and incredulous – not about Amazon, but about the gas being so damn cheap, and whether we could get down there and fill our tanks before the day ended.

It’s this specious reciprocity that makes Amazon’s stealth campaign such insidious business. Maisel Day is the antipode of an aggressive product push engineered from within; instead, it’s the folks in line at Art’s Deli, who seek out novelty with the alacrity of storm chasers, doing their part to ensure The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel achieves ubiquity. Public relations is cheap when the audience is doing all the work.

If the present cultural moment seems less like an historical continuum and more like a clean break, it’s only because we have shorter memories. Fifty-seven years ago, historian Daniel J. Boorstin sent out a red flare to the future in the form of a short book called The Image: A Guide to Pseudo-Events in America – which should be required reading in schools across the United States and beyond.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As one of the American century’s most celebrated historians, who was appointed Librarian of Congress by then-president Gerald Ford in 1975, Mr. Boorstin saw at once the dangers of an ever-expanding media’s need to feed itself with a steady stream of material, regardless of its newsworthiness. He was the first to coin the term "pseudo-event,” which is everything, in short, that fills up our social-media feeds these days.

Mr. Boorstin’s “Graphic Revolution” – the explosion of radio, TV and print media – had, in its haste to fill space, produced “synthetic happenings to make up for the lack of spontaneous events,” as well as a citizenry that has changed its attitude toward “what happens in the world, how much of it is new, and surprising, and important.” This onrush of novelty had also birthed a new kind of fame: the person who is “known for being well-known” – social-media influencers, in other words.

He intuited how the gap between true greatness and fame had narrowed to a vanishing point, and how notoriety had slipped into the breach. Significant achievement was no longer necessary for recognition – one merely had to make a big enough noise. Then, as now, fame had become an end in itself.

In 1962, Mr. Boorstin was using the term “pseudo-event” to condemn the cozy symbiosis between newspapers and TV and the emerging class of political spin merchants. John F. Kennedy, that canny, media-savvy charmer, was sitting in the Oval Office during the time Mr. Boorstin was writing The Image, and the author didn’t like what he saw there. The presidential news conference, a forum that Mr. Kennedy had mastered like no politician before him, was to Mr. Boorstin a prime example of a pseudo-event, existing as it did to merely fill up space on a dead news day, a chance to run a picture of Mr. Kennedy while keeping the issues in the deep background.

The mind reels at what Mr. Boorstin would have had to say about Tim Cook’s Apple product launches, pseudo-events that are holy writ to millions of eager technology-lovers, and that generate far more news coverage than presidential news conferences.

For all of his prescience, Mr. Boorstin is something of a milquetoast. Social comity, for him, means that everyone at all times is paying attention only to that which is most important, while also contextualizing world affairs through the writings of the Greek philosophers and the great Russian novelists. The way toward a “Graphic Counter-Revolution” was through the effacement of everything frivolous in modern life. By 1962, that empyrean ideal was already out of reach; as Mr. Boorstin himself points out, the Graphic Revolution’s “power to make a reportable event is thus the power to make experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Image regards pseudo-events as a surrogate for lived experience. The world had already shrunk down to size by 1962: Television, radio and print media had seen to that. And yet, even Mr. Kennedy invited renowned cellist Pablo Casals to the White House. High culture still mingled comfortably with pop culture. But there were distinctions to be made, hierarchies to be maintained.

Mr. Boorstin was an academic and an armchair classicist who strongly advocated the nourishment and wisdom to be gleaned from high culture. But he warned against turning a blind eye to popular forms of art. What was needed, in his view, was a sense of proportion, so that the glossy surface of pop culture didn’t obscure high cultural vitality. Mass media, with its hunger to simplify, condense, bowdlerize and sensationalize, was the enemy against this kind of cultural equanimity.

What would Mr. Boorstin make of the internet, a technology that has absorbed every form of mass communication that has preceded it, funnelling it all through its its soft-focus filter, and thus dissolving distinctions between what is authentic and what is a pseudo-event? The internet is a medium where the fleeting flares of an accelerated culture share equal weight with events of real import on a scale unprecedented in human history.

The criteria for news, such as it exists, is not even relevant anymore; social media operates under the assumption that the user is always right. In the social mediaverse, editorial guidelines and ethics are quaint relics; novelty is the currency. What matters now is the emotional component, how news makes us feel. But it’s dangerous to attribute warm feelings to sales pitches. As Los Angeles Times columnist Frank Shyong recently pointed out, “Social media has such a direct path to our emotions that we … forget that these are commercial information platforms.”

Mr. Boorstin fretted that the gap between hard news and soft news had been lost, and that in the fullness of time, no one would recognize the difference anymore. Amazon’s Maisel Day might as well be a national holiday, for all the attention it received.

The Image was written as a proscriptive remedy for what he viewed as incipient moral rot. Reading it now, it feels like a lost cause, a cri de coeur that wasn’t heeded. Perhaps Amazon will make a documentary out of it one day, and people will finally pay attention to this remarkably forward-thinking classic.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.